Chichén Itzá beats out Teotihuacán and Tulum as Mexico’s top draw in a banner year for cultural tourism

Mexico is experiencing historic growth in cultural tourism, underscoring the importance of its heritage not just for its intrinsic value but also as an economic and social driver of communities.

Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez this week reported that 15.9 million visitors toured museums and archaeological sites across the country during the first nine months of the year, generating opportunities for guides, artisans and local projects.

“These spaces not only attract tourism, but also act as engines to boost local economies, expand benefits for communities and strengthen pride and cultural identity,” Rodríguez said.

Tourism Ministry (Sectur) officials said the surge consolidates Mexico’s position as one of the most dynamic global destinations, and it could break records in 2026 because of events such as the FIFA World Cup and FITUR 2026 (Spain’s international tourism fair, at which Mexico will be the featured guest).

The data compiled by the national statistics agency INEGI showed that 7.4 million tourists visited Mexico’s archaeological sites through the first nine months of 2025, a 2.6% increase over the same period in 2024. Nearly two-thirds of the visitors (64%) were Mexican nationals, while 36% were foreigners.

The Maya archaeological complex of Chichén Itzá in the state of Yucatán was the most popular site, receiving 1.7 million tourists during the January-September period.

The pyramids of Teotihuacán located 48 kilometers northeast of Mexico City in México state was the second-most visited site, attracting 1.2 million tourists. Tulum along the Caribbean coast in the state of Quintana Roo was third with 809,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, more than 8.5 million people visited Mexico’s museums, a 16.9% increase over the same period last year. The overwhelming majority (89%) of museum-goers were Mexican nationals.

Mexico City’s National Museum of Anthropology was by far the favorite, attracting 43% of all museum visits. The National Museum of History, aka Chapultepec Castle, was the second most-visited museum (24%), while the Templo Mayor Museum recorded just 4% of total museum visits.

Between January and September 2025, Mexico received 71 million visitors, representing a 13.9% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Maritime tourism also showed a positive trend: 8 million cruise ship passengers arrived at the country’s ports, generating US $668.9 million in foreign exchange, 11.6% more than 2024 and 51.1% above pre-pandemic levels.

By itself, September registered the arrival of 7.28 million international visitors, a 16 percent monthly increase. Sectur anticipates a further surge with the start of the winter season, expecting the annual influx of snowbirds from Canada and the U.S.

“Everything indicates that 2025 will close as a historic year, reflecting the sector’s commitment to positioning Mexico as a leading tourist and cultural destination,” Rodríguez said.

With reports from PubliMetro, Revista Fortuna and La Revista del Sureste