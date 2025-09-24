Mexico’s leading role at the world’s largest tourism fair will include a ‘Taco Challenge’

Mexico has set the table for its upcoming role as partner country at the world’s largest tourism fair by announcing a “Taco Challenge.”

The event will be part of a record-breaking showcase planned by Mexico for when it takes center stage at FITUR 2026 — which stands for Feria Internacional del Turismo, or International Tourism Trade Fair, always held in Madrid, Spain.

The challenge, announced this week by Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez, will fuse Spanish and Mexican ingredients and be judged by chefs credited with helping Michoacán cuisine earn UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage recognition.

The fair, slated for Jan. 21-25, will feature a huge Mexico pavilion and a delegation of more than 800 people representing each of its 31 states and Mexico City.

The size of the pavilion — 1,780 square meters of display area along with an office — will make it the biggest ever presented at FITUR by any country from the Americas.

The 2026 fair will be the 46th annual FITUR, which continued in person even during the COVID-19 pandemic (the 2021 edition was moved from its usual January slot to May and held with safety measures).

Beyond the exhibition floor, Mexico plans to infuse the city of Madrid with elements of its national culture. The lineup will include lucha libre wrestling, water parades featuring the brightly colored boats that ply the canals of Xochimilco, massive alebrije sculptures, concerts, catrina processions, and fashion shows with traditional textiles.

Mexico will also spotlight the relatively new Maya Train and the country’s role as a co-host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer. Its pavilion will include a section for the soccer tournament’s three host cities in Mexico: Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

And then there’s the Taco Challenge, which will focus on adding ingredients from Spain into traditional Mexican tacos, resulting in unique creations meant to highlight both countries’ gastronomy — while also generating buzz.

Specific details such as the exact rules, participating chef lineup and judging criteria are expected to be revealed closer to the event.

The promotion comes amid growing momentum for Mexican tourism, which welcomed 47.4 million international visitors from January through June 2025, up 13.8% from the year prior.

In August, President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the Tourism Ministry is aiming to establish Mexico as the fifth most-visited country in the world by 2030, from sixth position at present. Mexico was also the sixth most-visited in 2018.

The United States, Canada, and Argentina remain the main sources of visitors to Mexico, so officials are excited to expand their country’s presence in Europe — and open up people’s eyes that there are destinations beyond Cancún.

FITUR 2025 drew more than 250,000 attendees from 156 countries. The partner country was Brazil.

With reports from El Debate, Reportur.mx and Aristegui Noticias