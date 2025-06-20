Friday, June 20, 2025
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

How much tourism is too much? Cozumel weighs whether a fourth cruise dock is worth it

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A massive cruise ship towers over a dock in Cozumel, Mexico while passengers cue to board
The island of Cozumel is one of the busiest cruise destinations in the world welcoming over 4 million cruise ship passengers a year. (Mara Lezama/X)

The on-again, off-again, on-again project to build a fourth cruise ship dock in Cozumel has been paused by the Environment Ministry (Semarnat) which is reconsidering the approval it granted just two months ago.

Advocates for Cozumel’s coral reefs were stunned in April when Semarnat greenlit the project to expand a cruise ship port that would allegedly damage the Villa Blanca Reef, reversing a 2022 decision to cancel the construction.

Four cruise ships docked in Cozumel
Cozumel currently has three docks that can accommodate cruise ships. Each dock has two to three docking slips. (Cuartoscuro)

On Friday, Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena announced that Semarnat would carry out a new environmental impact study with a particular focus on the reef, and the rights of the local population to a healthy environment.

The Villa Blanca Reef is a critical habitat for marine life and a popular site for divers and snorkelers, according to Yucatán Magazine. Construction of the dock over the reef will smother coral formations, displace marine species and degrade water quality, scientists say.

Opponents of the project insist the planned pier would disrupt the island’s delicate ecological balance, undoing 20 years of restoration work.

Emergency responders say the pier project — which would occupy 59,000 square meters of federal maritime zone — would obstruct Coast Guard routes, delaying rescue missions in southern waters.

Among the economic repercussions, long-standing dive operators and scuba training centers would lose access to the reef, effectively shutting down their operations. Snorkeling guides who provide tours in Villa Blanca would also face an uncertain future.

Activists also point out that the location chosen for the new dock lies on the only readily accessible beach for locals.

Residents are also largely against the construction project, according to tourism website Reportur. Many cozmuleños, as residents are known, not only oppose the environmental damage, but also prefer overnight visitors who spend more money than cruise passengers.

“Cruises … offer far fewer benefits per visitor than overnight visitors,” Cozumel resident Rodrigo Huesca Alcántara told Reportur. A visitor who stays five days, eats at local restaurants and pays for tours provides a much larger profit than cruise passengers who visit for just a few hours, he said.

Toni Cháves, president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, also criticized the environmental damage the project would cause.

“We don’t live off of tourism,” he said. “We live off of the natural beauty that attracts tourism.”

Fishing boats by the ocean in Cozumel
The proposal for a fourth cruise ship dock has stirred controversy on the island of Cozumel, where a population of 88,000 hosts millions of tourists a year. (Ryan Grewell/Unsplash)

Bárcena’s announcement came just 10 days after Muelles del Caribe said it was beginning construction on Cozumel’s fourth pier that would be capable of accommodating the world’s largest cruise ships.

The latest pause was prompted by an injunction filed against Semarnat’s decision on June 13, after which Semarnat acknowledged that some permits and concessions related to the required environmental impact study have yet to be granted.

Opponents insist their opposition goes beyond the environmental destruction the project would cause. They say the financial benefits of the cruise industry do not trickle down to local residents.

Quintana Roo TV station Canal 12 reported that although the cruise industry generates US $740 million per year, 40% of local residents live below the poverty line.

Opposition to the construction of a fourth pier dates back to 2021. Semarnat approved the 511 million-peso project (US $24 million) in December 2021, but it was halted by a federal judge in February 2022.

With reports from El Financiero, Reportur and Yucatán Magazine

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
An elegant dining room with a few tables surrounded by original stone walls of the historic Mexican hacienda it occupies. There are wrought iron chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, a stone tile floor and traditional Mexican paintings and decor everywhere.

Mexico’s authentic travel revolution has arrived

Bethany Platanella - 0
Mexico's little-known tourism scheme offers travelers the chance to get back in touch with unique experiences at one-of-a-kind historic hotels.
Two women in bikinis walk down the beach in Cancun, Quintana Roo, with the city skyline in the background

Quintana Roo on track to rival Las Vegas in total hotel rooms

MND Staff - 1
A boom in world-class hotel construction along Quintana Roo's coast has lifted the state's room capacity to where it could equal Las Vegas's in five years.
Carriages of Mexico's El Chepe train riding through the Copper Canyon.

El Chepe: An epic way to see northern Mexico’s Copper Canyon

Rocio Lucero - 8
From zip-lining over deep gorges to exploring 17th-century Jesuit towns, El Chepe railway offers an unforgettable journey through Mexico's underappreciated northern wilderness.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC