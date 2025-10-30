Thursday, October 30, 2025
Cozumel prepares for cruise ship influx as Caribbean high season kicks off

Cozumel cruise dock
Port authorities are expecting nearly 100,000 cruise passengers to disembark in Cozumel between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 aboard 25 different ships. (Cuartoscuro)

Cruise season is underway in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, with the Caribbean island of Cozumel preparing for a massive influx of visitors over the coming months.

Port authorities reported that more than 97,000 cruise passengers are expected to arrive in Cozumel between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 aboard 25 different ships, reinforcing the island’s position as a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Mayor José Luis Chacón Méndez celebrated the robust cruise ship traffic, attributing the growth to collaboration between the community, private sector and government.

“This growth is no coincidence; it is the fruit of a collective effort that strengthens our economy and projects us onto the world stage,” he said. 

On Monday alone, the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development anticipated the arrival of six cruise ships, including two unscheduled arrivals, bringing the total number of visitors for that day to 29,688 visitors — the busiest day of the week. 

To kick off the high season, which runs from October through April, the island welcomed the Norwegian Aqua cruise ship for the first time. Docking at the Punta Langosta pier on Oct. 10, this massive cruise ship brought with it over 5,000 people, including passengers and crew.

“It is a completely new, state-of-the-art cruise ship, and … these arrivals benefit Cozumel because they strengthen the economic impact and consolidate its position as a leading port in the Caribbean,” Pablo Aguilar Torres, representative of the Cozumel Tourism Promotion Council, said. 

Cozumel has become a popular island in the Caribbean thanks to a wide range of tourist attractions, which include diving in one of the world’s largest coral reefs, lush natural parks and archaeological sites like the Maya ruins. 

Mahahual, located along Quintana Roo’s “Costa Maya,” also draws large numbers of cruise tourists. In the first six months of the year, Cozumel and Mahahual combined received a total of 3.6 million cruise tourists, accounting for more than half of the national figure of 5.6 million.

Overall, Cozumel is estimated to end the year with 1,285 cruise ship port calls, a number similar to that of 2024 

With reports from Reportur, Posta and Canal 10

