Got 1 min? 2 Mexican cities under consideration for new airports

The major tourist destination of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, and the northern city of Ensenada, Baja California, could have new airports in the near future according to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT).

The SICT has requested over 15 million pesos (US $860,415) from the Finance Ministry to conduct feasibility studies, as part of a plan to strengthen the country’s airport network.

“These studies will include surveys to determine the groundwater level and soil layers’ capacity to support the buildings as well as carrying out foundation solution proposals,” the Minister of the SICT Jorge Nuño announced during his appearance in the Chamber of Deputies on Dec. 6.

“Both projects include a study that outlines the development of airport infrastructure in short, medium, and long-term phases,” Nuño added. The feasibility studies are expected to be completed by August.

Both cities have been on the radar for their own airports since earlier this year.

Ensenada’s close proximity to the United States means it could benefit from the nearshoring boom the region is experiencing and while it does have a military base for civil aviation, the site is unsuitable for larger aircraft.

San Miguel de Allende is a major national and international tourist destination whose air connectivity is mostly limited to the Querétaro and Bajío airports, located over an hour’s drive away.

However, independent aviation analyst Juan Antonio José told news outlet T21 that neither of the projects has potential for profitability since San Miguel de Allende is close to two existing international airports, while Ensenada is located near the international airport in Tijuana.

