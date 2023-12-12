Got 1 min? 2 Mexican cities under consideration for new airports

Monday, December 11, 2023
MND Staff
By MND Staff
San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende is one of the cities that could get its own airport in the near future. (Depositphotos)

The major tourist destination of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, and the northern city of Ensenada, Baja California, could have new airports in the near future according to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT). 

The SICT has requested over 15 million pesos (US $860,415) from the Finance Ministry to conduct feasibility studies, as part of a plan to strengthen the country’s airport network.

San Miguel de Allende is currently served by the Guanajuato and Querétaro airports, each located over an hour away from the popular tourist city. (Afeardv/Wikimedia)

“These studies will include surveys to determine the groundwater level and soil layers’ capacity to support the buildings as well as carrying out foundation solution proposals,” the Minister of the SICT Jorge Nuño announced during his appearance in the Chamber of Deputies on Dec. 6. 

“Both projects include a study that outlines the development of airport infrastructure in short, medium, and long-term phases,” Nuño added. The feasibility studies are expected to be completed by August.

Both cities have been on the radar for their own airports since earlier this year.

Ensenada’s close proximity to the United States means it could benefit from the nearshoring boom the region is experiencing and while it does have a military base for civil aviation, the site is unsuitable for larger aircraft.

San Miguel de Allende is a major national and international tourist destination whose air connectivity is mostly limited to the Querétaro and Bajío airports, located over an hour’s drive away.

However, independent aviation analyst Juan Antonio José told news outlet T21 that neither of the projects has potential for profitability since San Miguel de Allende is close to two existing international airports, while Ensenada is located near the international airport in Tijuana.

With reports by Milenio, Reforma and T21

