Got 1 min? First Canadian airline announces flights to Tulum

By MND Staff
Tulum, Quintana Roo

Air Canada has become the first Canadian airline to announce service to the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum.

Starting in May, Air Canada will connect the sunny destination with Toronto and Montreal, year-round. 

Tulum international airpot
The new Tulum airport began operations on Dec. 1 and currently operates only domestic flights. (Mara Lezama/X)

The airline will operate twice-weekly flights between Toronto and Tulum on Fridays and Sundays and the Montreal-Tulum route will operate every Saturday.  

Airline Vice President Mark Galardo, said that the new destination reflects “Air Canada’s market leadership and network diversification strategy of adding capacity to in-demand leisure destinations such as Tulum.”

The new airport started operations on Dec. 1 with five daily domestic flights and will receive international flights in early 2024.

“I celebrate this great announcement from Air Canada,” Mexico’s Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marqués said, adding that the airport has capacity to receive five million passengers per year, which will “boost the arrival of tourists from our second-most important source market for international tourists.”

Tulum’s new airport comes as the town recently won the Best Beach Destination in Mexico and Central America at the World Travel Awards 2023.

U.S. airlines carriers that have announced flights to Tulum include United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Spirit and as of this week, JetBlue, which will offer daily nonstop flights from New York’s JFK airport starting in June. 

With reports from Travel and Leisure, Simple Flying and Yahoo Finance

