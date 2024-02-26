Aeroméxico has announced a non-stop flight connecting Mexico City and Tampa, Florida, starting this summer.

Flights will commence on July 1, with a daily route served by Aeroméxico Connect, the regional airline of Aeroméxico.

“It’s a big day when we get to announce both a new airline and a new route that connects Tampa Bay with the largest metropolitan area in North America,” Tampa International Airport (TPA) CEO Joe Lopano said during the announcement.

The flight will be served by an Embraer 190 aircraft, with capacity for 99 passengers.

Flights will depart from Mexico City at 10 a.m. and arrive in Tampa at 3:20 p.m. (local time). The flight from Florida will take off at 4:35 p.m., and land at Benito Juarez International Airport at 6:14 p.m. (local time).

According to a report from TPA, Mexico City ranked as the airport’s eighth-largest unserved market last year, while Tampa Bay was the airline’s largest unserved market in the U.S.

“The route is a major win for TPA, which has listed the Mexican capital as one of its top-targeted international destinations for years,” the airport celebrated in a statement.

According to TPA, the new route will generate around US $70 million in annual economic revenue for the region.

“This new service to the Tampa Bay area demonstrates our commitment to offer the best connectivity between Mexico and the United States, hand in hand with our partner Delta Air Lines,” said Jose Zapata, Vice President of Sales for U.S., Canada and Latin America.

According to preliminary reports from Ishrion Aviation, Aeroméxico plans to operate this route through the beginning of next year, using a larger aircraft during the holiday season.

With reports from Simple Flying