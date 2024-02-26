Monday, February 26, 2024
Travel
Travel

Got 1 min? New flight will connect Tampa to Mexico City this summer

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Until the announcement, Tampa Bay was Aeroméxico's largest unserved market in the U.S. (Unsplash)

Aeroméxico has announced a non-stop flight connecting Mexico City and Tampa, Florida, starting this summer. 

Flights will commence on July 1, with a daily route served by Aeroméxico Connect, the regional airline of Aeroméxico.

Mariachis at the Tampa Bay International Airport
The flights announcement was celebrated with a mariachi serenade at the Florida airpot. (Tampaairport.com)

“It’s a big day when we get to announce both a new airline and a new route that connects Tampa Bay with the largest metropolitan area in North America,” Tampa International Airport (TPA) CEO Joe Lopano said during the announcement. 

The flight will be served by an Embraer 190 aircraft, with capacity for 99 passengers. 

Flights will depart from Mexico City at 10 a.m. and arrive in Tampa at 3:20 p.m. (local time). The flight from Florida will take off at 4:35 p.m., and land at Benito Juarez International Airport at 6:14 p.m. (local time). 

According to a report from TPA, Mexico City ranked as the airport’s eighth-largest unserved market last year, while Tampa Bay was the airline’s largest unserved market in the U.S. 

“The route is a major win for TPA, which has listed the Mexican capital as one of its top-targeted international destinations for years,” the airport celebrated in a statement.   

According to TPA, the new route will generate around US $70 million in annual economic revenue for the region.

“This new service to the Tampa Bay area demonstrates our commitment to offer the best connectivity between Mexico and the United States, hand in hand with our partner Delta Air Lines,” said Jose Zapata, Vice President of Sales for U.S., Canada and Latin America. 

According to preliminary reports from Ishrion Aviation, Aeroméxico plans to operate this route through the beginning of next year, using a larger aircraft during the holiday season. 

With reports from Simple Flying

Is the new Jaguar Park in Tulum open yet?

MND Staff - 0
Tourists eager to see the new Jaguar Park in Tulum can start planning their visit to the nature reserve this spring.

Hotel hopper: The best hotels in Puerto Vallarta

Meagan Drillinger - 1
Puerto Vallarta offers sun-seekers everything from luxury all-inclusive hotels to an hacienda built by Elizabeth Taylor.

Got 1 min? Europe’s first direct flight to Tulum airport announced

MND Staff - 2
This new route will not begin operations until later in 2024, but the first international flights from the U.S. and Canada will start arriving next month.