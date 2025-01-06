Hilton announces plans for new luxury resort in Los Cabos

Hilton will expand its Mexico luxury hotel portfolio thanks to an agreement with Parks Hospitality Holdings for a Conrad Hotels & Resorts hotel in Los Cabos, Hilton announced Dec. 18. The beachfront resort is expected to open in 2027.

The Conrad branded accommodation will be located around 15 minutes from the center of the popular Baja California Sur tourist destination Cabo San Lucas. It will be Hilton’s ninth property in the region, featuring 175 accommodations.

“The signing of Conrad Los Cabos is a significant milestone for Hilton’s expanding luxury portfolio in Mexico,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president of development, architecture, design and construction for Hilton’s Caribbean and Latin America region. “It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to providing enriching and purposeful experiences that transcend the ordinary in highly coveted destinations like Los Cabos.”

The resort will include a sprawling spa, a fitness center and resort-style pools, as well as restaurants, bars, boutique shops and meeting space. It is situated within OLEADA Pacific Living & Golf, a new 350-hectare oceanfront resort community.

This announcement followed the opening of Hilton’s Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya resort on Dec. 10. The Mexican Caribbean resort is located around 11 kilometers north of Tulum and features 349 rooms. It also has five restaurants and six bars and lounges, as well as oceanfront pools.

It is home to Tulum’s first and largest independent event center, featuring 5,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 830-square-meter outdoor terrace, a main ballroom, a junior ballroom and three meeting rooms for up to 2,500 people.

Conrad Los Cabos is Hilton’s third Conrad branded property. Conrad Punta de Mita, located north of Puerto Vallarta in the Riviera Nayarit, opened in 2020 and boasts 324 rooms, as well as restaurants, bars, pools and a spa.

Mexico is Hilton’s largest and fastest-growing market in Latin America and the Caribbean, with over 100 hotels and a project pipeline of 40 new properties. The company has over 270 hotels across the region and a pipeline of 135 more accommodations.

With reports from L’Officiel México and Forbes Travel Guide