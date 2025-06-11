Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Foreign tourists still picking Mexico, but with tighter vacation budgets

Several tourists having their photo taken by the sea
International tourists continue to flock to Mexico in increasing numbers to enjoy its sun, sea, food and culture. (Mara Lezama/X)

The number of international tourists traveling to Mexico has increased this year compared to 2024, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). 

INEGI’s data indicates that Mexico received 7.66 million foreign tourists in April, compared to the 6.75 million tourists it received in the same month last year, a 13.5% increase.

The largest year-on-year increase was in cross-border tourists, which grew by 10.9% to 1.53 million in April, compared to 1.38 million in the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, those arriving by air grew by only 0.2% year-on-year in April, but still exceeded 1.9 million people.

As for total spending of international tourists, money spent in Mexico increased by 12.5% ​​year-on-year, reaching US $3.042 billion, up from a previous figure of US $2.703 billion. That increase is the result of the greater number of international tourists entering the country, as the average spending per tourist actually decreased by 0.8% from US $400.17 in April 2024  to US $396.8 in April 2025.

These figures reflect the upward trend in tourism in Mexico. In 2024, the country saw 45.03 million international tourists enter the country, up 7.4% compared to 2023, reflecting a sustained increase since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at the overall number of international tourist arrivals between January and April of this year, the Tourism Ministry (Sectur) revealed that in those four months, air arrivals totaled 7.86 million foreign tourists. Based on data from the Immigration Policy, Registration, and Identity of Persons Unit of the Interior Ministry, this represents an increase of 4.8% in foreign air arrivals compared to the same four-month period in 2024.

The countries that sent the most travelers to Mexico were the United States (4.9 million, though tourism in the oppposite direction has been sluggish), Canada (1.4 million) and Argentina (144,551).

“The sustained growth in tourist arrivals is a good indication that tourism in Mexico is on the right track,” Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora said. “We will continue working to make tourism a generator of well-being for all members of the vast tourism value chain.” 

With reports from El Informador

