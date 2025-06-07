The best beaches in Los Cabos for every activity

It’s hard to quantify Los Cabos beaches: They’re innumerable, with golden sandy stretches lined one after another across the municipality’s 125 miles of picturesque coastline. It’s also hard to rate them aesthetically: They’re all beautiful.

So, which ones are the best to visit? It depends on your idea of a perfect day at the beach. If you like swimming, I can immediately suggest several beaches and eliminate others that have steep drop-offs or strong rip currents. Do you prefer beaches where you can enjoy drinking and dining, or where you can go snorkeling?

All beaches in Los Cabos have strengths and weaknesses based on factors like these. So, in the interests of visitors who haven’t had a chance to experience many local beaches, here are the standouts in some important categories.

Swimming

Several beaches in Los Cabos should be avoided for swimming as they are dangerous. These notably include Playa Divorcio and Playa Solmar. However, many others are safe, with a green flag displaying the quality of the swimming conditions. Playa Palmilla, site of the swimming portion of the annual Ironman 70.3 race, gets the nod as the best, thanks to its calm currents and onsite lifeguard (a prerequisite of Blue Flag beaches, of which there are 25 locally.

The best: Playa Palmilla (San José del Cabo)

Honorable mention: Playa Santa María (Tourist Corridor), Playa Chileno (Tourist Corridor), Playa El Médano (Cabo San Lucas)

Snorkeling

Most boat tours departing from Cabo San Lucas take people to Chileno or Santa María Bays to snorkel in the waters off those respective beaches. I would endorse either, but Playa Chileno is a slightly better option — more marine life, and more space to explore — and a lot cheaper if you nix the boat tickets and get there on your own. However, remember to bring a mask and fins, and be ready for lots of company, as Chileno is a local favorite.

The best: Playa Chileno

Honorable mention: Playa Santa María, Playa Cabo Pulmo (East Cape)

Diving

Cabo Pulmo’s beach is beautiful, its coral reef system is one of the oldest in North America and its abundance of marine life is unmatched anywhere in the Sea of Cortés; three good reasons why this world-class East Cape dive site is part of a national park that has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The only other dive sites locally that rival it are at Land’s End in Cabo San Lucas. Which is to say, they’re close to Playa del Amor. However, it’s not as if you can arrange anything or get equipment, as Lover’s Beach — the most gorgeous anywhere south of La Paz — lacks services. So this one is a walkover.

The best: Playa Cabo Pulmo

Surfing

This is tough. There are so many great surf spots in Los Cabos, and they’re scattered across the length of the municipality, from Nine Palms and Shipwrecks on the East Cape to Costa Azul and Acapulquito in San José del Cabo, Playa Monumento near Cabo San Lucas and Pacific Coast standouts like Los Cerritos.

Zippers, one of a trio of surf breaks at Costa Azul, is the most iconic in the area, and the former site of the pro events Fletcher Los Cabos Classic and the Los Cabos Open of Surf. As a bonus, the nearby Middle Break is perfect for beginners. However, for great year-round surfing and rideability for all skill levels, the winner has to be Los Cerritos.

The best: Playa Los Cerritos (Pacific Coast)

Honorable mention: Playa Costa Azul (San José del Cabo), Playa Monumento (Tourist Corridor)

Windsports

Those knowledgeable about local geography may note that Los Cerritos — my best surf beach — and Los Barriles on the East Cape — my top option for windsports — are not in Los Cabos but part of the neighboring La Paz municipality. For windsports, this is unavoidable, as the two places that benefit most from seasonal El Norte winds are Los Barriles and La Ventana, within the municipal boundaries of La Paz.

Each used to host a windsports competition — the former the Lord of the Wind Showdown, the latter the La Ventana Classic. Both are great for windsurfing, kiteboarding and kitesurfing from November through March, but Los Barriles is slightly better due to stronger and more consistent winds.

The best: Playa Los Barriles (East Cape)

Honorable mention: Playa Central in La Ventana

Volleyball

Thinking about recreating the famous volleyball scene from “Top Gun”? There are many great options in Los Cabos, starting with the Playa Hotelera in San José del Cabo, the long beachfront lined by many of the city’s best resorts, including volleyball-friendly ones like Royal Solaris and Hyatt Ziva. Meanwhile, Médano Beach is the go-to playa for setting and spiking enthusiasts in Cabo San Lucas, with several nets typically set up along its two-mile length.

The best: Playa Hotelera (San José del Cabo)

Honorable mention: Playa El Médano

Drinking and dining

Playa El Médano, the biggest and most popular beach in Cabo San Lucas, has by far the most drinking and dining options, including restaurants on the beach like The Office, Mango Deck, The Sand Bar and SUR Beach House; and those overlooking it, like the spectacular Rooftop 360 at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa. However, there are other options, too. Zipper’s Bar and Grill on Playa Costa Azul in San José del Cabo is a longtime local favorite, as is Tacos & Beer on Playa Cabo Pulmo.

The best: Playa El Médano

Honorable mention: Playa Costa Azul, Playa Cabo Pulmo

Of course, these aren’t the only activities available. Los Cabos is a paradise for lovers of almost every outdoor pastime imaginable — at least those that don’t involve cold weather.

Médano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, as evidenced by its inclusion in several categories above, is the best place to go for an abundance of options — from sunning and swimming to volleyball, parasailing, flyboarding, jet skiing and more.

It’s also a great place to walk your dog, although you’ll have to steer clear of the scattered Blue Flag portions of the beach, where pets aren’t permitted.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.