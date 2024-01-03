Mexicana de Aviación, Mexico’s new state-run airline, has announced discounts on flights to some of its upcoming 14 domestic destinations, including tickets priced at less than 1,000 pesos (US $58).

Discounted destinations include cities in the states of Guerrero, Jalisco, and Tamaulipas, from Mexico City’s Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

Flights to Acapulco start at 769 pesos (US $45), Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo at 572 pesos (US $34) and Guadalajara at 489 pesos (US $29), including taxes.

The airline, which is operated by the Defense Ministry (Sedena) – which also runs Tulum Airport, the Maya Train and the AIFA – is also offering free seat selection, drinks, carry-on luggage, personal items up to 10kg, and checked luggage up to 25kg. If you want to travel with your pet, either in the cabin or in the hold, there is an extra charge.

Mexicana, which was once the country’s flagship airline, re-launched operations on Dec. 26 with an inaugural flight to Tulum, Quintana Roo. President López Obrador’s government has said the airline will offer domestic flights at a lower cost than other commercial carriers.

Besides Tulum, Mexicana will fly to Tijuana, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Mérida, Mazatlán, Campeche, Chetumal and Tulum from its Mexico City hub.

The airline also plans to offer travel to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; Uruapan, Michoacán; Huatulco, Oaxaca; and Ciudad Ixtepec, Oaxaca in the future.

Tickets are available directly on Mexicana’s website.

With reports by El Universal and El País