Flying out of Mexico? Here are the cheapest destinations in 2026

Skyscanner, a travel search engine that helps users find and compare the best prices for flights, has revealed its 2026 guide to the cheapest domestic and international fares for travellers booking flights from Mexico. Leading the way for cheapest destination is Cancún in the Riviera Maya.

According to Skyscanner data, domestic flights to Cancún start at 2,490 pesos (US $138), while hotel prices start at 2,890 pesos (US $161) per night. Moving around the city is also affordable, as car rentals are available from 175 pesos (US $10) per day.

✈️ Skyscanner presenta el Cheapest Destination Planner 2026, una guía basada en millones de búsquedas y reservas que muestra los destinos con mejores precios y las fechas más convenientes para viajar desde México. https://t.co/q7xZKPhhwc pic.twitter.com/ctmzI3BEXy — Especiales El Economista (@EspecialesEE) January 8, 2026



Beyond Cancún, Skyscanner also revealed the cheapest international destinations for travelers booking from Mexico. Latin America was the cheapest region to travel to, thanks to good air connectivity and affordable cost of living.

Some of these affordable destinations include Asunción, Paraguay; Bogotá, Colombia; São Paulo, Brazil; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Flights to Asunción, according to Skyscanner, have average prices starting at 9,683 pesos (US $538) with lodging options starting at 6,246 pesos (US $347) per night. Flights from Mexico to Bogotá start at 8,833 pesos, (US $491) while lodging starts at 964 pesos (US $54), per night, making it one of the cheapest lodging alternatives on the list.

Traveling to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo is more affordable than expected, at 9,661 pesos (US $537), with prcie for hotels starting from 458 pesos (US $25) per night. Meanwhile, Skyscanner reports that flights to Argentina start at 10,125 pesos (US $563), with hotels starting from 718 pesos (US $40) per night.

Across the pond, Skycanner noted that Madrid, Rome and Barcelona are the cheapest destinations from Mexico to Europe, with price for flights starting at 11,720 pesos (US $652), 15,678 pesos (US $872)and 15,465 pesos (US $861) respectively.

While these destinations are listed for travelers booking flights from Mexico, users abroad can search for cheap flights to Mexico from Skyscanner’s homepage. The company’s “Planificador de los desinos más baratos” (Cheap destination planner) also includes cheap flights to and within Mexico for every month of 2026.

Skyscanner also advised budget-conscious travelers to look for tickets on Fridays, the cheapest day of the week to fly.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Mexico in June, Skycanner’s tool may comein handy for visitors looking to explore the country while maximizing their budget.

As Lourdes Losada, Skyscanner’s Americas director, said: “Travel shouldn’t feel like an unattainable luxury, but like a real possibility when you have the right information.”

Mexico News Daily