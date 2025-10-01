Mexico hosts its first tourism fair in Beijing, seeking more Chinese visitors

Mexico is famous for its Tianguis Turístico (Tourism Fair) and for the first time it hosted one in Beijing, China, on Sept. 25 and 26, gathering representatives from travel agencies, tour operators and other companies in the tourism industry, as well as government officials and future tourists.

The fair’s main objective was to encourage the arrival of Chinese tourists to Mexico, who already form an increasingly important market for Mexico, with China being one of the top 10 sources of international travelers to the country.

Last year, between January and November 2024, Mexican airports served 188,000 Chinese tourists, totaling 52,000 more travelers than in the same period last year. This figure, which is the highest since records began, places China as Mexico’s largest Asian source of tourism.

Attendees included delegates from Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacán and Nayarit, and officials from the Maya Train and Mundo Maya Group.

The Mexican officials held meetings with China’s Culture and Tourism Minister Sun Yeli, seeking to foster collaboration in the tourism industry. They also held bilateral meetings with tour operators, airlines, hotel companies, Chinese travel agencies, and tourism-focused digital platforms.

“These efforts are essential to strengthening strategic alliances that enhance air connectivity and market Mexican destinations,” the Tourism Ministry said in a statement, adding that the meetings’ objective was to promote tourist packages that integrate culture, gastronomy, nature, and authentic experiences, “to ensure a continuous flow of quality visitors.”

The fair also offered more than 300 diners the opportunity to taste typical dishes prepared by Mexican chef Paola Vargas. Likewise, the Mexican Academy of Gastronomy awarded the “M Seal,” which is granted to Mexican restaurants abroad that meet certain authenticity standards related to ingredients, techniques, processes and personnel trained in Mexican food.

Overall, the fair hosted 141 business meetings and six gatherings between Mexican states and Chinese provinces to promote cooperation agreements. Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora highlighted the event’s importance in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Mexico as a world-class cultural, natural, and gastronomic destination.

With reports from Reportur