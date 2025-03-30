Puerto Vallarta, the sun-drenched gem of Mexico’s Pacific coast, has long been a haven for free spirits, beach bums, bon vivants and cocktail connoisseurs. But with so many watering holes dotting the Malecón, Zona Romántica and beyond, how are you supposed to know where you should wet your whistle?

Fear not, thirsty traveler. Whether you’re a laid-back beer sipper or a feather boa-wearing firecracker, there’s a bar in Puerto Vallarta with your name on it. Here’s your guide to the right Puerto Vallarta bar for every personality.

For the social surfer: El Solar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Barracuda/ El Solar (@elbarracuda_elsolar)

If your perfect evening involves kicking off the flip-flops, letting your sunburn cool in the sea breeze and sipping something casual while digging your toes in the sand, welcome to your spirit bar. El Solar is where laid-back meets epic sunsets and just a touch of fancy. DJs spin, the cocktails are shockingly well-crafted for a beach bar and the sunsets are electric. Order a watermelon mezcalita and toast to the good life — barefoot, of course.

For the fancy but un cocktail snob: The Tasting Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktail Bar, Spirits and Agave Tastings Puerto Vallarta. (@eltastingroom.mx)

You read Difford’s Guide and you once corrected a bartender on their stirred-not-shaken technique. We see you. And we raise you The Tasting Room, a sleek, intimate cocktail den in the heart of Cinco de Diciembre. With small-batch spirits and bartenders who take their craft seriously, this is where the cocktail elite gather.

For the stylish introvert: El Colibrí

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktail Bar, Speakeasy & Private Events | Puerto Vallarta (@elcolibribar)

It’s giving “Parisian speakeasy meets Mexican jungle.” With its low tables and banquette seating, moody lighting and twinkling garden courtyard, El Colibrí feels like a secret, even when it’s buzzing. Perfect for quiet flirts, intimate conversations and sipping a sexy cocktail— looking at you Sierra Sour with Raicilla, hibiscus wine and fig. The drinks are botanical, the vibe is mysterious and no one will force you to dance. Unless you want to.

For the after-hours dance fiend: Doberman Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doberman Pv (@doberman_bar_pv)

If your night doesn’t really begin until midnight and you’re always chasing the next beat, Doberman Bar is your nocturnal playground. This moody, divey-but-not-dirty gem in Cinco de Diciembre is where red lights glow, the industrial vibes hit just right and the music pulses into the early morning. It’s got a loyal local following, a refreshingly unpretentious crowd and an after-3 a.m. closing time — perfect for dancing ‘til the sweat dries. Just bring your stamina and a decent sense of direction for the inevitable 4 a.m. taco run.

For the neighborhood gossip: Bar La Playa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar La Playa (@barlaplaya_pv)

Located just off the Malecón, Bar La Playa is where you go when you want good drinks and better people-watching. The bartenders? Friendly and fabulous. The regulars? A rotating cast of locals, foreign residents and tourists with stories you’ll be repeating at brunch. It’s casual but clever, with cold beer, strong margaritas and a street-front perch that’s basically a front-row seat to Vallarta’s ongoing parade of characters.

For the chill night owl: El Soñador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Soñador Bar (@elsonadorbar)

Part dive bar, part secret loft lounge, El Soñador is the kind of place you wander into at 11 p.m. and end up staying ’til last call. Downstairs, it’s all big open windows, a well-worn pool table and casual street views that make for prime people-watching between turns. Upstairs? A cozy, moody loft with dim lighting, friendly bartenders and a come-as-you-are crowd that prefers conversation over chaos. It’s like a sports bar for people who hate sports bars — no blaring TVs, no rowdy bros, just laid-back energy and the comforting clack of billiard balls. Perfect for low-key nights that still feel like something’s happening.

For the life of the party: Mr. Flamingo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Flamingo PV (@mrflamingopv)

Let’s not pretend. You came to dance on the tables, flirt shamelessly and lose your voice before midnight. Mr. Flamingo is where inhibitions go to die and 90s throwbacks go to live their best life. Located at a buzzing corner of the Zona Romantica, this open-air bar is all glitter, sweat and joy. Order a bucket of beers, make 10 new friends and don’t ask what time it is as you start dancing in the street. No one here knows—or cares.

For the posh poolsider: Mantamar Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mantamar Beach Club (@mantamarbc)

Are you the type who plans your swimsuit and your cocktail? You, darling, belong at Mantamar. This upscale beach club is a whole vibe — think infinity pools, shirtless DJs, rainbow floaties and rosé all day. It’s where PV’s beautiful people gather to tan strategically, sip passionfruit margaritas and pretend they’re not watching you back. Come early, stay late and don’t forget your waterproof phone case. There will be selfies.

For the sassy sweet tooth: Blondies Cocktail & Slush Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blondies PV (@blondiespvbar)

Equal parts cheeky and chill, Blondies is your go-to for frozen drinks with a wink. This slushie bar serves icy concoctions like “The platinum Blondie” or “The strawberry Blondie.” There’s a street-facing window if you want to slurp and stroll, but the second story is where the magic happens. It gives tropical ’90s comic book nostalgia. Come thirsty and in the mood to chat.

Final sip

Puerto Vallarta may be a small city, but its bar scene is big on personality. Whether you’re sipping mezcal in the sand, shaking it at 2 a.m. or debating the nuances of vermouth on a rooftop, this town has a pour — and a place — for everyone.

Now go forth, find your bar twin and drink responsibly. Or at least fabulously.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com