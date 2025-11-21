New Southwest Aiirlines flights will connect Puerto Vallarta and Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines has announced a new twice-weekly nonstop flight between Puerto Vallarta and Las Vegas starting June 6 next year.

The route will operate on Saturdays and Sundays on a Boeing 737 aircraft, and will increase capacity by an estimated 1,296 extra seats per month between the sunny destinations.

The new Las Vegas route adds to Southwest’s existing list of U.S. destinations from Puerto Vallarta, including Denver, Houston, Orange County, Sacramento, Austin, Phoenix and, starting in March 2026, San Diego.

It also reflects the Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s expanding service as it undergoes extensive improvements scheduled for completion in 2027. It currently connects the Jalisco state port and resort city with 54 national and international destinations.

“In designing our summer 2026 schedule, we examined industry trends and identified locations… where we are able to provide customers more choices when they’re booking travel,” Adam Decaire, the senior vice president of network planning and network operations control at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. “Additionally, we’re boosting service in locations where we’ve always had a strong presence to offer customers even more service than ever before in those cities.”

The new route will coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with some of the matches taking place in the Jalisco state capital of Guadalajara, 295 highway kilometers (180 miles) from Puerto Vallarta. Due to its proximity, Puerto Vallarta offers an alternative for travelers looking to combine attending games with a beach vacation.

As part of Southwest’s expansion plans in Mexico for next year, the airline will also add a new non-stop service between Las Vegas and Cancún on June 6, with further plans to launch new flights between Las Vegas and Los Cabos.

