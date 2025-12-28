The majestic natural wonders of Mexico: What we’ve seen in 2025

Jungle, ocean, beach, mountain and desert. Mexico has a bit of everything. Our dedicated team of travel writers spent 2025 roaming the nation, finding some of the very best places for you to enjoy on your next trip away.

Beautiful Baja

Cross Baja California on foot, from Pacific surf to the Sea of Cortez, without ever shouldering more than a water bottle. This immersive feature follows a 111-kilometer “Coast to Coast” trek through Laguna Salada, star-filled desert skies, and Valle de los Cirios’ otherworldly boojum trees—complete with hot meals, pitched tents, and rescue “sweeper” trucks. See why hikers call this rugged, supported adventure “la pura gloria.”

Natural Nayarit

While a massive new theme park grabs headlines in Nuevo Nayarit, the real magic lies farther north. This story maps out wetlands, mangrove labyrinths, near-empty surf beaches and Indigenous mountain communities where conservation, not crowds, drives tourism. Meet local cooperatives, turtle protectors and birding guides quietly shaping one of Mexico’s last true ecotourism frontiers and see why now is the moment to experience Nayarit before everyone else catches on.

Variagated Valladoild

If Thailand’s jungle pools are your idea of heaven, Valladolid’s cenote circuit might just steal the crown. This guide takes you from turquoise, vine-draped sinkholes to semi-secret caverns where shafts of light slice through the dark and echoing swallows circle above. See how to link multiple cenotes with nearby Maya sites like Chichén Itzá and Ek Balam for a swim-and-ruins escape that feels almost otherworldly.

Lovely Loreto

On the Baja peninsula’s quieter side, Loreto is finally having its moment. Named by the BBC as one of the top 20 places to go in 2026, this Pueblo Mágico offers mission-era streets, whale-filled seas, desert islands, and 300 days of sun without Cabo’s crowds. Learn how fishermen-turned-naturalist-guides and community-led conservation are turning this small town into a global model for low-key, high-impact ecotourism.

Stunning Sian Ka’an

If Florida’s glassy natural springs are your happy place, Sian Ka’an will feel like their wild, tropical cousin. Just beyond Tulum, this 1.3-million-acre UNESCO biosphere lets you float down ancient Maya canals, spot manatees, dolphins and jaguars, and explore hidden ruins with local guides. Learn how to choose between freshwater lagoon drifts and off-grid Punta Allen marine safaris in this essential guide to the Yucatán’s most untamed paradise.