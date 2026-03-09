HomeTravel
Travel

Tourism to Mexico has more than doubled in the last 25 years

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
tourists in Mazatlan
It's been a good century so far for the Mexican tourism industry, with annual international visits rising from 21 million in the year 2000 to 45 million in 2025. (José Betanzos Zárate/Cuartoscuro.com)

Tourism to Mexico has been on the rise since the early 2000s, with the annual number of international tourists more than doubling over the last 25 years, a new study shows.  

According to the report, The Power of Travel: Our Perspective on the Next Golden Era of Travel, developed jointly by Google and the consulting firm Álvarez & Marsal, Mexico welcomed 21 million inbound arrivals in 2000 compared with the 45 million that qualified as international tourists last year.  

cruise ship in Mexico
Mexico, along with the rest of Latin America, is seen as ripe for increased tourism given the growing capacity of the middle class at the regional level. (Sectur)

With this trend, the report anticipates that Mexico is on the road to becoming one of the world’s top 10 countries by volume of visitors by 2050. 

The report’s results are based on data drawn from predictive models fueled by billions of search queries, tourism datapoints, and airline travel trends that reveal the long-term trajectory on the market’s behavior for both domestic and international travel.

It also identifies Latin America, along with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, as regions of high structural growth, driven by the expansion of the middle class in those regions, the incorporation of new travelers and a greater frequency of travel.

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that Mexico’s cultural and natural attractions, the political transformation the country is undergoing, and the work of the Tourism Ministry are contributing to the country’s growing tourism industry.

“And the numbers will most likely grow this year, because we also have the World Cup, which will bring in millions of visitors,” Sheinbaum said. 

According to official estimations, Mexico is expected to receive some 5 million international tourists across the three World Cup host cities. 

Furthermore, Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora said that during the first half of 2026, the country will have 32 new domestic air routes and 22 new international routes, expanding Mexico’s air connectivity while introducing the country to new markets. 

Rodríguez also said that Mexico will participate this year in 18 travel fairs and five caravans in different parts of the world to promote Mexico’s destinations to a global audience. 

Mexico is the sixth-most-visited country in the world, behind France, Spain, the United States, Turkey and Italy. According to a separate study conducted by Google and the international professional services network Deloitte, it is on track to break into the top five by 2040.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

When CDMX turns purple: Get the best views of the capital’s jacaranda spring super-bloom at these key spots

Andrea Fischer - 0
As spring comes to Mexico City, the weather warms and beautiful jacaranda trees come into bloom. Learn the best places in the nation's capital to see them in their glory.
Spring Break in Los Cabos

The evolution of Spring Break in Los Cabos

Chris Sands - 0
Spring Break in Los Cabos is a rather recent phenomenon, but it has grown fast. This year, over 50,000 college students are expected to arrive.
An aerial fisheye view of a massive cruise ship at dock in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta rolls out the red carpet for first cruise ship arrival since El Mencho’s death

MND Staff - 1
Mariachis and local officials welcomed more than 4,000 tourists aboard the Norweigan Bliss, as normal cruise traffic begins to return to the Pacific port city.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK