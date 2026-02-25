Traveling to Guadalajara? Here’s what it’s like in western Mexico right now

More than 48 hours after the Jalisco government activated a stay-at-home alert in response to the violent events resulting from the killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oceguera Cervantes, state Governor Pablo Lemus announced Tuesday that the measure had been lifted.

“Due to the progress in the regularization of state activities, this morning we decided to end the red alert,” Lemus said in a video published Tuesday.

Después de levantar el Código Rojo esta mañana, las tiendas de autoservicio, sucursales bancarias, el Mercado de Abastos y los servicios municipales y estatales, están operando con normalidad. El servicio del transporte público se ha reactivado por completo en el AMG y Puerto… pic.twitter.com/NLCoI4zjTY — Pablo Lemus Navarro (@PabloLemusN) February 25, 2026

In it, he explained that all economic, social and religious activities in the state had resumed, as well as all municipal services. He also said that supermarkets, convenience stores, wholesale markets, restaurants and banks had reopened without incident, and that schools would resume activities on Wednesday.

Mexico News Daily spoke to residents in Guadalajara to understand what it’s like in the Jalisco capital right now.

“Schools were still closed today, but I took my kids to their tennis lesson in the afternoon and the city seems normal,” Cecilia, 37, a resident of Zapopan in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara and mother of three children, said on Tuesday, Feb. 24. “My kids will return to school on Wednesday,” she added.

Cecilia ventured out of her home Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the violence began Sunday morning. Cecilia’s family was one of the families affected by arson attacks, as a convenience store they own was burned down by criminals.

Meanwhile, María Fernanda, 36, a resident of Guadalajara and mother of one child, said that her family had “somewhat resumed normal life” on Tuesday, adding that she took her child to the playground of a private club of which she’s a member, as they had been indoors since Sunday.

“However, I’m skeptical and I’m taking lots of precautions. I’m not sure I’ll send my kid to school yet,” she said with concern.

Gabriela, 63, who owns a business in Zapopan, said that all her employees showed up for work by public transportation without incidents or delays, and that the workday went smoothly. Among her activities, she went to the bank to withdraw money and to an Oxxo. She didn’t encounter any shops that were closed.

In contrast, Visitación, a man in his 50s who collects empty cardboard boxes from Farmacias Guadalajara to resell, said that during his daywork in Zapopan, he noticed that several pharmacies were still closed.

Regarding activity at the Guadalajara International Airport, Rubén, 50, who runs a private transportation service, said he drove clients to the airport on Tuesday without any incidents, and that activity at the airport was running as usual. Still, he said that while things look normal in Guadalajara, he wouldn’t suggest travelers drive at night.

“I don’t recommend going out at night or in the early morning,” he said, adding that he refused to take travelers to the airport before 7 a.m.

This sentiment is shared among residents. Fernanda, 32, said that she and her friends had planned a girls’ night out on Wednesday, but they decided to cancel their plans because they don’t feel safe leaving their homes after dark.

“We have no intention of going out at night. At least not yet,” she said.

As for road conditions, travelers driving from Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, Ameca and Tepic to and from Guadalajara reported “smooth travel” on Wednesday. Although they encountered some burned trucks along the way, which were still fuming from Sunday’s attacks, they said they arrived safely to their destinations without any incidents.

Lemus said he asked President Claudia Sheinbaum to remove remnants of burned trucks from the roads, particularly from federal highways 80, 90 and 200. According to Lemus, Sheinbaum showed full disposition to help.

“Within a maximum of 36 hours, we will be removing all damaged vehicles from roads and metropolitan areas,” Lemus said.

Traveling to other states? Good news: the rest of Mexico is looking good

Travelers to other popular Mexican destinations should be aware that authorities have taken preventive security measures in response to the violence.

In Mexico City, Mayor Clara Brugada convened a “permanent” Security Cabinet session and confirmed the capital remained at peace, with all public transportation, schools and services operating normally. Mexico City International Airport is also safe and is currently guarded by an additional 5,000 agents, comprising personnel from the Naval Airport Protection Unit, the Federal Protection Service, the Mexico City Police Department and private security corporations.

Esta semana, más de 600 mil visitantes continúan disfrutando en familia y amig@s las maravillas del #CaribeMexicano. 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/ZtQh6EPPFW — Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) February 24, 2026

In Quintana Roo, Governor Mara Lezama deployed a joint security operation of more than 10,000 federal, state and municipal forces, confirming that the state’s international airports are operating normally with no security-related cancellations.

Meanwhile, in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, municipal authorities launched a preventive inter-institutional security inspection of major shopping centers in Cabo San Lucas, reviewing structural, electrical and gas safety compliance, with officials emphasizing their goal of keeping the destination safe for both employees and visitors.

Travelers are advised to follow official government channels for updates and avoid sharing unverified information.

Mexico News Daily