Trump administration revokes 13 flight routes from Mexico to US

The Trump administration has revoked approval for 13 routes operated by Mexican airlines from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to the United States, affecting both currently available flights and planned new routes for Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva.

The move eliminates all combined passenger and cargo flights – known as “belly cargo” – between the U.S. and AIFA, and freezes the growth of those services by Mexican airlines between the U.S. and AICM. Additionally, the U.S. has proposed banning all belly cargo transport between AICM and the U.S., which would take effect in about three months if finalized.

According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the decision responds to Mexico’s non-compliance with the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement, saying that Mexico “illegally canceled and froze U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequences.”

The Transportation Department said Mexico breached the aviation agreement starting in 2022, when it rescinded U.S. passenger carriers’ slots and forced U.S. all-cargo carriers to relocate operations.

“Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were too weak to stand up to Mexico when they walked all over our bilateral aviation agreement,” Duffy said in a statement. “These deals are binding, and like our trade agreements, President Trump is going to put America First and enforce them.”

Duffy’s announcement affects existing flights, but also routes scheduled to be launched by Aeroméxico, Volaris, and Viva between now and the end of the year, one of the peak seasons for the tourism sector.

“Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable,” Duffy said. “No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market and our flyers without repercussions.”

U.S. authorities have said the affected flights include Aeromexico routes between AICM and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and between AIFA and the Texas cities of Houston and McAllen.

Volaris flights between AICM and Newark, New Jersey were also cancelled, as well as Viva flights from AIFA to Austin, Texas, New York-JFK, Chicago-O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver-Houston, Los Angeles and Miami and Orlando, Florida.

U.S. authorities have advised American citizens to contact “their carrier for specific re-accommodation information,” as they are aware this decision may impact their travel plans.

Meanwhile, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced Wednesday morning that she will hold a meeting with Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva, to create a joint strategy in response to the restrictions imposed by the U.S. government.

With reports from Reuters, El Universal, and El País