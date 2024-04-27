Retrospective: The UK on Mexico News Daily

To conclude our “Global Mexico: U.K. in Focus” week at Mexico News Daily, we’ve compiled a selection of previously published stories that are related in one way or another to both the United Kingdom and Mexico.

They are presented below in the order they were published.

A British-Mexican woman whose art is ‘pure escapism’

In 2018, Susannah Rigg wrote about the life of Leonora Carrington – an English-born painter and novelist who lived in Mexico most of her life – and the San Luis Potosí jail-turned-museum that houses some of her works.

The Mexican towns where ‘being British’ is part of their identity

In 2021, Leigh Thelmadatter delved into the British legacy in Pachuca, the capital of Hidalgo, and the nearby town of Real del Monte, where Cornish miners first arrived in the 1820s.

A Brit who became an authority on Mexican food

In 2022, we published this obituary of Diana Kennedy, a writer and cookbook author who became the foremost authority on Mexican cuisine in the English language.

Edward James – ‘crazier than all the surrealists put together’

Also in 2022, Leigh Thelmadatter took a look at the life of poet and patron of the arts Edward James and the sculpture gardens he created in San Luis Potosí.

The Queen in Mexico – ‘Jovial, simple, smiling, much more beautiful than her photographs’

After the passing of Elizabeth II in September 2022, we looked back at the two trips the monarch made to Mexico during her 70-year reign.

The remarkable story of how fútbol reached Mexico

Late last year, Gordon Cole-Schmidt recounted the story of how English miners introduced soccer to Mexico while working in the central state of Hidalgo.

All the “Global Mexico: U.K. in Focus” articles Mexico News Daily published this week can be found here. We hope you enjoyed the series. Cheerio!

