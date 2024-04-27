Saturday, April 27, 2024
Retrospective: The UK on Mexico News Daily

Real del Monte, Hidalgo
The quiet mining town of Real del Monte, Hidalgo, which saw an influx of British miners in the 19th century. (Real del Monte/Instagram)

To conclude our “Global Mexico: U.K. in Focus” week at Mexico News Daily, we’ve compiled a selection of previously published stories that are related in one way or another to both the United Kingdom and Mexico.

They are presented below in the order they were published.

A British-Mexican woman whose art is ‘pure escapism’ 

In 2018, Susannah Rigg wrote about the life of Leonora Carrington – an English-born painter and novelist who lived in Mexico most of her life – and the San Luis Potosí jail-turned-museum that houses some of her works.

Leonora Carrington Museum is a surreal location for surrealist art

The Mexican towns where ‘being British’ is part of their identity

In 2021, Leigh Thelmadatter delved into the British legacy in Pachuca, the capital of Hidalgo, and the nearby town of Real del Monte, where Cornish miners first arrived in the 1820s.

The miners who brought British culture to Mexico

A Brit who became an authority on Mexican food

In 2022, we published this obituary of Diana Kennedy, a writer and cookbook author who became the foremost authority on Mexican cuisine in the English language.

Ambassador and ‘rock star’ of Mexican cuisine, Diana Kennedy dies at 99

Edward James – ‘crazier than all the surrealists put together’ 

Also in 2022, Leigh Thelmadatter took a look at the life of poet and patron of the arts Edward James and the sculpture gardens he created in San Luis Potosí.

Was Edward James’ magnum opus in San Luis Potosí art or egocentrism?

The Queen in Mexico – ‘Jovial, simple, smiling, much more beautiful than her photographs’ 

After the passing of Elizabeth II in September 2022, we looked back at the two trips the monarch made to Mexico during her 70-year reign.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s state visits to Mexico

The remarkable story of how fútbol reached Mexico

Late last year, Gordon Cole-Schmidt recounted the story of how English miners introduced soccer to Mexico while working in the central state of Hidalgo.

Soccer: How the world’s most popular sport arrived in Mexico

All the “Global Mexico: U.K. in Focus” articles Mexico News Daily published this week can be found here. We hope you enjoyed the series. Cheerio!

PS: Stay tuned for our next Global Mexico week. And why not take a look back at our previous series on Australia and India?

