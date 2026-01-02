What’s on in the Riviera Maya in January

The Riviera Maya is starting 2026 one of two ways: With healing, vitality, and wellness rituals like free Tai Chi in the park or with partying and celebrating another trip around the sun. There’s a nice musical selection of smooth blues, jazz, and candlelight string quartets for a mellower experience, or grab your bathers and get on the party boat with champagne showers and tequila water guns.

Merida Fest 2026

Merida Fest is huge, celebrating the founding of Merida! Two weeks of fun activities for the whole family. It takes place throughout Merida city. In parks, along the street like Paseo Montejo, in the Cultural Center, and the Municipal Palace, so be sure to check the program. There’s musical groups, folkloric groups, International artists, concerts spread out in 39 venues, with more than 165 shows and 600 artists of dance, literature, visual arts, theater, and music.



Date: January 5-18

Location: Merida

Cost: Free, though some events may charge. See the full program here.

Tai Chi in the park

I’m tempted to catch the ferry across to Playa del Carmen for this. Tai Chi is a wonderful way to relax, move your body, and revitalize your mind. Healthful for every age, body type, and fitness level, enjoy the almost meditation experience, breathing, and gentle movement for your body in a natural setting.

Date: 7 January, 9 a.m.

Location: Parque La Ceiba, Playa del Carmen

Cost: Free

Out of the Blue Music Festival

Out of the Blue attracts hundreds of music lovers who come back year after year. So much so, they offer discounts for returning visitors. More than just music, this festival is full of amazing food, pool parties, fun in the sun, water activities. There’s even a cooking class! Friendships are formed and great music serenades you al day and night.

Date: 8-11 January

Location: Riviera Cancun, Cancun

Cost: Depending on package

Fire – K’AAK Vitality Ritual

Whether you choose the singles massage using traditional Mexican wellness practices. Or the couples massage experience with a reconnecting love ceremony, I love that they are using traditional methods handed down from generation to generation. With herbs to help heal your body in an oceanside treatment deck, so you can relax to the sound of the waves. Choose your 90-minute or 120-minute option when booking.

Date: 8 January



Location: AZULIK Tulum

Cost: 333 pesos for singles, 889 pesos for couples

Clay Rebirth Ritual

If you’re like me and would prefer smaller, private healing ceremonies (up to 6 people), then this one is for you. Start your new year with a healing ritual of clay, sound and dance. Inspired by the turtle, guardian of the Maya, it helps shed what no longer serves, cleanse both body and spirit, reconnect with the earth and be reborn.

Date: 10 January

Location: Tulum

Cost: 5,000 pesos

Annual shoe giveaway

Here’s something different, and a fun event to volunteer at. Isla Mujeres has an annual shoe giveaway, supplying shoes to over 600 children. If you’d like to join in and feel your heart swell surrounded by little smiling faces, then head to Isla Mujeres for a day trip or stay a night or two and enjoy the island.

Date: 10 January, 12 p.m.

Location: Isla Mujeres



Cost: Free

Movies in the park

Is there anything better than free movies in the park? I love to pack a picnic and sit under the stars watching movies. Especially in the Riviera Maya with their mild nights and clear skies. So come join us, relax and don’t forget your blanket and picnic basket!

Date: 14 January

Location: Parque La Ceiba, Playa del Carmen

Cost: Free

Candlelight tribute to José José

If I weren’t traveling, I’d have front row seats to this one. Imagine the magic of musicians surrounded by a sea of candles. Add in the romance of the violin and cellos, and I’m in music lovers’ heaven. Just give me a glass of wine (or two), and this is my perfect night. Be sure to get there early to get the best seats, as it’s first come, first served.

Wheelchair access is only available to the ground floor. The venue has its own parking lot for an additional fee.

Date: 16 January, 9 p.m.

Location: Stoa Auditorium, Cancun



Cost: From 350 pesos

Quebecean Blues and Rock

Calling all Canadians and blues lovers. Quebec is coming to Playa del Carmen for a night of chill blues under the Caribbean stars. Join Hugo Lapointe, Carl Tremblay, and Ritchy Lemay for an authentic, vibrant show under the stars which boasts 100% Quebec vibes.

Date: 20 January, 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Location: Hotel Boutique Caché Rooftop – Playa del Carmen

Cost: 500 pesos

Hip Hop boat party

For an epic Cancun memory, join Rock Star Crawls for their party boat, voted #1 for eight years running. A day of top DJs, sweet Hip Hop and R&B beats, dancing, swimming, snorkelling, water activities, an open bar, and snacks, all while cruising through the Mexican Caribbean. There’s even a champagne shower! You’ll receive fun photos of the day too.

Date: 27 January, 12-3 p.m.



Location: Caribbean Carnival, Cancun.



Cost: US $102

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.