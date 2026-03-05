Mexico grants legal protection to an iconic leather garment from Tamaulipas: The Cuera Tamaulipeca

The Cuera Tamaulipeca, the traditional garment of the northern border state of Tamaulipas, has been legally recognized as a product linked exclusively to its region of origin through Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

Granted by the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI), the Protected Geographical Indication protects the product’s name, Cuera Tamaulipeca, and establishes that it may only be used for garments made under the technical and origin conditions registered at the IMPI.

La cuera tamaulipeca es una prenda tradicional que nació en Tula, Tamaulipas. Se hace con piel de becerro o gamuza de venado y lleva grabados de flores blancas y largos flecos. Cada cuera guarda la historia de las manos que la crean y el conocimiento que pasa de padres a hijos,… pic.twitter.com/FYGMi6CfgG — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) October 10, 2025

“The Cuera Tamaulipeca is not only a work of art crafted with skill and patience; it is an emblem of the strong, noble, and hardworking character of our people,” Tamaulipas Tourism Minister Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez said.

The official recognition was the result of a technical process carried out by the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) to ensure that producers met the criteria required by IMPI. These studies documented the historical and cultural link of the garment with the Tamaulipas highlands encompassing the municipalities of Tula and Ciudad Victoria, where the craft has its deepest roots and most production.

Here, artisans have been manufacturing the Cuera Tamaulipeca for over a century using traditional methods. The jacket is typically made from calfskin or deerskin, featuring light leather prints and floral designs, along with long fringes on the sleeves, back, and front.

Following the Protected Geographical Indication recognition, producers must now use the phrase “Protected Geographical Indication Cuera Tamaulipeca” or the acronym “PGI” on their garments to protect the piece from misuse or imitation and to guarantee buyers an original piece.

Furthermore, the IMPI will work on obtaining international recognition of this Geographical Indication through the international trade treaties and agreements in force in Mexico.

Hernández added that this legal protection represents one step towards integrating the Cuera Tamaulipeca as a central symbol of tourism promotion campaigns at fairs, exhibitions and digital platforms, to showcase the quality, creativity and authenticity of Tamaulipas.

This is the first time a product originating from Tamaulipas has received protection under the Geographical Indication designation.

The PGI should not be confused with the Origin Denomination (DO). While both recognize a product exclusive to a certain region, the DO recognizes the natural and environmental conditions of the area of origin as an essential condition for the existence of such a product, while the PG distinguishes a product due to its reputation and identity in the region.

Some examples of products with denominations of origin include tequila (Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas) and talavera from Puebla, among others.

With reports from Milenio and Posta