Do Mexicans celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Love is in the air! Yes, despite Mexico City’s terrible smog, lovers and friends are in a festive mood alike, waiting for Saturday, Feb. 14th, to fill their special someone with kind gestures of affection. And yes, we know you’re looking for the perfect gesture for your Mexican sweetheart this year.

If you’re coming from abroad, it might come as a surprise that people in Mexico celebrate Valentine’s Day not only as an opportunity to shower their partners with love, but also their friends and even coworkers, too! Here’s what to expect this February, and how to prepare if you’re aiming to hit a home run with that special someone.

Valentine’s Day commemorates … a decapitation?

As is often the case with most Catholic festivities, the story behind Valentine’s Day has a little-known, dark origin. This is the case of Saint Valentine, a martyr who died by beheading for allegedly possessing supernatural powers.

The tale dates back to when the Roman Empire persecuted Christians, during the 3rd century A.D. Following a faith different from that imposed by Caesar was not only illegal but also punishable by death, as Lisa M. Bitel, Professor of Religion and History at the University of Southern California, points out.

During the reign of Emperor Claudius II (A.D. 213-270), in the Roman city of Terni, a man named Valentinus was the bishop of that town in the province of Umbria. According to legend, he was able to heal the sick, perform exorcisms and restore sight to the blind. He even officiated weddings in the new Christian tradition.

He, of course, was sentenced to decapitation. Although his body was buried along the Via Flaminia, it is said that his skull is perfectly preserved in the church of Terni to this day. Gory, right?

Other versions of the story say Valentinus became romantically involved with a blind girl to whom he restored sight. Given that he is a martyr, Christians across the world commemorate his death by giving gifts to their loved ones and close friends (what?).

But — how is any of this related to Mexico?

How is Valentine’s Day celebrated in Mexico?

First of all, no. Mesoamerican civilizations did not celebrate Valentine’s Day. They most possibly never had any contact with the Roman Empire or Christendom — not until the colonization process, that is.

However! As good Catholics, we Mexicans love to celebrate our saints. And above all, we love to party, of course. Every opportunity that exists in the sacred calendar of saints of the Church is an excellent excuse to whoop it up.

Honestly, I’ve never heard of anyone praying to Saint Valentine. If anything, very traditional women ask Saint Anthony to bring them a good husband — but the Roman saint with superpowers has been somewhat forgotten, in favor of exchanging sweets and love letters with each other.

Valentine’s Day in Mexico is not about large flower bouquets. That’s way too mainstream for us. Really wanna impress your Mexican sweetheart? Check out these over-the-top ideas you can easily plan in Mexico City. You can thank me later:

Win their heart with a concha de nata

Nothing makes a sugar fiend like me fall in love more than a wonderful concha de nata. Any pan dulce works, really! Even if it’s just the classic Coyoacán churros, your Mexican sweetheart will be sure to fall hard for you if you bring them anything fluffy that tastes like home. If you’ll allow me a suggestion, do not hesitate to get Rosetta’s wonderful guava roll or their Ocho combinado for breakfast. They’ll absolutely love it — and love you more.

Bring them a ‘serenata’ with mariachis from Garibaldi

Once they finish up gobbling their fantastic Rosetta breakfast, surprise them with all-time Mexican mariachi hits. For any true Mexican ears, nothing screams “I love you” like organizing a serenade for your significant other. If you’re in Mexico City, do not hesitate to call your trusted mariachi ensemble, preferably from the Garibaldi neighborhood near Centro Histórico. Everything from Armando Manzanero’s heartfelt boleros to Luis Miguel’s power ballads will work — and you’ll certainly give them a memorable Valentine’s Day, Mexican style.

Take them on a night stroll across Avenida Ámsterdam

After you’ve had a wonderful time together, possibly having lunch at the Roma/Condesa area at their favorite place, walk across the Ámsterdam circuit, where you’ll see all the little cafés and shops light up at dusk. At this time of the year, if you’re lucky, you’ll probably get a glimpse of woodpeckers and sparrows perched in the jacaranda trees, which have not yet bloomed.

Spice things up with some red panties

Remember that silly tradition of wearing red panties on New Year’s Eve? Hope you didn’t throw those away, ‘cause it’s their time to shine (again?)! Dust them off and wear them on a cute date that ends up at home. Nothing better to brighten one’s day than our significant other fulfilling their New Year’s love-related resolutions with us, right?

Andrea Fischer contributes to the features desk at Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both