Latin music legend Ricky Martin is returning to his ‘beloved Mexico’

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will return to Mexico in March as part of his “Ricky Martin Live 2026” international tour, which will include seven cities across the country.

On his social media, the song-and-dance man expressed that he is “so happy” to return to his “beloved Mexico” in March 2026. In that same message, he revealed he would perform in the cities of Querétaro, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Chihuahua, León and Mérida.

One minute: backstage in Bratislava getting ambushed by my son holding the cake and my band playing Happy Birthday. Next minute: Puerto Rico, cake, hugs, Christmas, soul reset.

Plot twist approved. 🎂✨ Ps. The photo of the baby celebrating his first birthday. Yup, that’s me a… pic.twitter.com/0Am5jmUvCT — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) December 28, 2025

Martin also announced that before the tour begins he would be performing at the La Paz Carnaval in Baja California Sur, on Feb. 21.

Here are the dates and venues for the Mexican leg of the tour:

Querétaro – March 12, Querétaro Racetrack

Mexico City – March 14, Fray Nano Stadium

Guadalajara – March 18, Pan American Stadium

Monterrey – March 20, Walmart Park Stadium

Chihuahua – March 22, Monumental Stadium

León – March 24, Poliforum Esplanade

Mérida – March 28, Kukulkán Baseball Park

According to organizers, the show is expected to last an hour and a half and include a live band, backup dancer and large-format visuals.

Tickets start at 690 pesos (US $38) and reach up to 4,990 pesos (US $279) depending on the city and section selected. Tickets are now available through funticket.mx and at official box offices.

Ricky Martin rose to fame with the Latin pop children’s group Menudo in the ’80s before launching his career as a solo artist, becoming one of the most influential figures of Latin music in the ’90s.

His album “Vuelve” (1998) and the global success of the English-language album “Ricky Martin” (1999), with singles like “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, established him as one of the singers responsible for the so-called “Latin explosion.”

He has sold more than 70 million albums as a solo artist, and won numerous awards including two Grammy awards.

With reports from Sin Embargo and Tribuna de México