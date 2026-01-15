Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaCulture

Latin music legend Ricky Martin is returning to his ‘beloved Mexico’

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Ricky Martin performing
Beginning Feb. 21, Ricky Martin will be giving major concerts in La Paz, Querétaro, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Chihuahua, León and Mérida. (Ricky Martin)

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will return to Mexico in March as part of his “Ricky Martin Live 2026” international tour, which will include seven cities across the country. 

On his social media, the song-and-dance man expressed that he is “so happy” to return to his “beloved Mexico” in March 2026. In that same message, he revealed he would perform in the cities of Querétaro, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Chihuahua, León and Mérida.

Martin also announced that before the tour begins he would be performing at the La Paz Carnaval in Baja California Sur, on Feb. 21. 

Here are the dates and venues for the Mexican leg of the tour:

  • Querétaro – March 12, Querétaro Racetrack
  • Mexico City – March 14, Fray Nano Stadium
  • Guadalajara – March 18, Pan American Stadium
  • Monterrey – March 20, Walmart Park Stadium
  • Chihuahua – March 22, Monumental Stadium
  • León – March 24, Poliforum Esplanade
  • Mérida – March 28, Kukulkán Baseball Park

According to organizers, the show is expected to last an hour and a half and include a live band, backup dancer and large-format visuals. 

Tickets start at 690 pesos (US $38) and reach up to 4,990 pesos (US $279) depending on the city and section selected. Tickets are now available through funticket.mx and at official box offices.

Ricky Martin rose to fame with the Latin pop children’s group Menudo in the ’80s before launching his career as a solo artist, becoming one of the most influential figures of Latin music in the ’90s. 

His album “Vuelve” (1998) and the global success of the English-language album “Ricky Martin” (1999), with singles like “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, established him as one of the singers responsible for the so-called “Latin explosion.”

He has sold more than 70 million albums as a solo artist, and won numerous awards including two Grammy awards. 

With reports from Sin Embargo and Tribuna de México

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Two photos: On the left, a hand holds a tiny gold mask. On the right, townspeople gather around a table filled with dusty clay pots and vases

Accusations fly after an influencer unearths ancient Mixtec treasures in Oaxaca

MND Staff - 0
The influencers and townspeople dug up dozens of vases, pots and a tiny, intricate gold mask — items they hope the government will allow the community to keep.

Who was Isabel Moctezuma, the last Mexica princess?

Andrea Fischer - 1
Before the Conquest of Mexico, Isabel Moctezuma was the daughter of the emperor of the Mexica. After the death of Moctezume II, however, her life changed in many ways.
Macariop Martínez 2026

Macario Martínez, the street sweeper-turned-songwriter, will give his first major solo show in León

MND Staff - 0
The León State Fair is hosting the Mexican phenom's first large-scale, ticketed, festival-style show at the Guanajuato State Fairgrounds on Jan. 28.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC