El Jalapeño: President Sheinbaum unveils ‘Big Mac de Bienestar’ as latest social welfare initiative

MEXICO CITY — After launching government-funded chocolate and coffee, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday a groundbreaking partnership with McDonald’s to create the “Big Mac de Bienestar,” a subsidized hamburger designed to combat food insecurity while promoting national sovereignty.

“Just as we have provided healthcare and pensions for the people, now we provide affordable nutrition,” Sheinbaum declared at the National Palace, flanked by a giant cardboard Big Mac wearing a sombrero.

The burgers, priced at 25 pesos through a government subsidy program, will be available exclusively to holders of the Bienestar card at participating locations. McDonald’s Mexico CEO acknowledged the partnership would reduce profit margins but called it “an honor to serve the Fourth Transformation.”

The Big Mac de Bienestar will feature locally-sourced ingredients including Oaxacan cheese, salsa roja, and beef from “100% Mexican cows that have never left the country.”

Opposition parties immediately criticized the program. “First it’s hamburgers, next it’s nationalizing the Egg McMuffin,” warned PAN senator Ricardo Anaya. “Where does it end?”

When asked whether promoting American fast food contradicted Mexico’s cultural sovereignty, Sheinbaum noted that McDonald’s had “agreed to remove Ronald McDonald and replace him with a culturally appropriate mascot still under development.”

The program launches June 1st, with the government projecting distribution of 50 million subsidized Big Macs in the first year.

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed the Filet-O-Fish would not be included, though an AMLO-shaped chicken nugget meal is rumoured to be in the works.

