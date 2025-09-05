Guadalajara celebrates one of its most iconic dishes: The torta ahogada

The city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is gearing up to celebrate one of the city’s most iconic dishes with Torta Ahogada Day, a one-day festival on Sept. 7.

Savory, spicy and swimming in sauce, the torta ahogada is Guadalajara’s unique take on Mexico’s most famous sandwich. It is also considered a symbol of Guadalajara’s cultural identity, along with tequila and mariachi music.

The event, which is back for its fourth edition this year, will take place at the city’s Historic Center on Paseo Fray Antonio Alcalde, between Pedro Moreno and Morelos streets. Starting at 9:30 am, it will bring together dozens of torta ahogada makers, families and local food enthusiasts to celebrate the emblematic dish.

Attendees can expect live mariachi music and various activities, including a contest dubbed “Ponle Salsa a Tu Torta” (Put Sauce on Your Torta). In this event, each community will present creative sauces to accompany the tortas ahogadas. Both judges and attendees will choose the best sauce.

One of the most anticipated activities is the distribution of free tortas ahogadas, a program that will be revealed on the day of the event through the official Cultura Guadalajara social media channels.

The Tapatío roots of the torta ahogada

Tortas ahogadas are ubiquitous in Guadalajara. The dish was created over a century ago by Ignacio Saldaña, known as “El Guerito,” who is credited with serving the first torta dipped in chile de árbol and tomato sauce.

The dish consists of birote (a bread similar to baguette, but shorter, and found exclusively in Guadalajara), filled with pork meat and drenched in a spicy sauce.

In 2022, the City Council declared Sept. 10 the Municipal Torta Ahogada Day, aligning the celebration with Independence Month. This year, however, the event will be held at an earlier date to allow more people to participate.

The event not only seeks to promote the love for torta ahogada, but also to reinforce the sense of identity and local pride.

