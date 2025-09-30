Mexico City for 1: The ultimate solo dining guide

Eleven percent of global travel is now done solo — and that number is projected to grow by 9%–13.5% annually through 2030. That’s huge. Alongside this trend, dining out alone is becoming increasingly normalized. In fact, reservations platform OpenTable reported an 8–10% increase in solo dining bookings worldwide just last year.

Fortunately, Mexico City is packed with opportunities to treat yourself to a solo date — because, really, who’s a better companion than you?

Of course, while it’s possible to dine solo just about anywhere, it can feel awkward to sit at a table for two (or four) surrounded by couples and groups. Think school cafeteria flashbacks, where you’re the kid sitting alone while everyone else is deep in chatter.

That’s why we’ve scouted out a handful of spots that are especially solo-friendly, with counter seating, kitchen-facing bars, cozy tables for one and even communal setups. So grab a book — or your phone, if you must — settle in and enjoy some quality time with your most loyal lifelong friend: you.

Pasta Mestiza, Roma Norte

In the bustling Mercado Roma, this gem offers handmade pasta in a unique and brilliantly executed mix of flavors that traverses Mexico, Italy and the Middle East. Pasta Mestiza‘s stall offers a limited number of countertop seats looking over the kitchen, where you can watch the magic at work in front of you. Grab a glass of Mexican wine and strike up a conversation with Chef Rotem Evron over a mouthwatering pasta barbacoa or the spot’s incredible dish deconstructing Mexican street corn (esquites). Not to be missed.

Hiyoko, Cuahtemoc

A cozy Japanese sushi bar, Hiyoko is all about attention to detail. This intimate sushi-ya keeps things refreshingly simple: a handful of counter seats wrapped around the kitchen, where the fresh sushi is prepared right in front of you. It’s the kind of spot where solo dining feels completely natural — you can watch the chefs work or simply savor piece after piece, in peace. Order an omakase progression if you’re in the mood to be surprised, or keep it casual with some nigiri and sake.

Curiosa, Condesa

Admittedly, I’m biased as I own and love this place. But the mono-table seating and thoughtful menu offerings make it a natural haven for solo diners looking to escape the chaos of big groups and overloaded plates. Think of Curiosa as a cross between a health-forward café and a smoothie bar. It’s not uncommon here to see solo scribblers journaling over a berry almond butter smoothie while another devours gluten-free apple-cinnamon waffles with a Kindle read in hand.

La Docena, Polanco

We know La Docena is an international chain, but hear us out. The Polanco location offers well-prepared and fresh seafood in a buzzy atmosphere. Center-based bar seating ensures you can observe both the food prep proceedings and have a covert people-watching session over the well-heeled Polanco crowd. It’s lively and consistently delicious. Order the lonja de pescado, a few oysters and a tostada de atún (I maintain theirs is much better than that of the over-hyped Contramar).

Escándalo, Roma Norte

The brainchild of the team behind Michelin-recognized Cariñito Tacos, Escándalo is a low-key neighborhood spot balancing quick bites with an old-school feel. Grab a mushroom taco at one of the standing outdoor countertops (I like to slather mine with each of their tasty salsas), or settle in at the mezcal bar for a guided tasting. It’s casual, delicious, and perfect for a solo stop that can be as quick — or as extended — as you’d like.

Parker & Lenox, Juárez

Take yourself out for some jazz and truffle fries at this speakeasy-style venue. The velvet seating, dim lighting and red-curtained stage ooze old-school glamour. Mosey on up to the long wooden bar for a carefully crafted cocktail (there are over 30 to choose from) and enjoy live jazz, blues, or fusion. Parker & Lenox‘s food menu is light — think “munchies” more than fine dining — which makes it ideal for a solo nightcap with music.

Ticuchi, Polanco

From the team behind Michelin-starred Quintonil, Ticuchi is more accessible and decidedly more fun. Think moody lighting, a square bar, sexy music and elevated Oaxacan plates. Snack on aguachile or tostadas while soaking in the lounge vibe — sometimes even with a live DJ. Perfect if you’re looking to dine solo but still crave some nocturnal energy.

La Cocina del Bizco, Roma

Festive, eclectic, and never boring — Bizco is equal parts tapas bar and live-music venue. Slide into the bar counter with a glass of chilled albariño, snack on tortilla de patatas and manchego, and enjoy the din of conversation and (sometimes live) music. Dining alone here feels more like joining a party you didn’t know you were invited to.

Café Nin, Juárez

Already an expat darling, Café Nin is the more casual sibling of Rosetta, under famed chef-owner Elena Reygadas. It blends the pedigree of Panadería Rosetta’s beloved baked goods with a café-bistro vibe that invites lingering. For solo diners, Café Nin is excellent: there’s bar or counter seating, intimate tables and ample outdoor or patio spots. The pace allows for reading, working or simply watching the world go by. It’s polished but relaxed —sophisticated without formality. Enjoy a pan dulce with a chai latte in the mornings, or lasagna for lunch.

Sapo Botanero Asiático, Roma Norte

One of Roma’s buzziest recent openings, Sapo is a high-top-heavy Asian spot with a wrap-around bar. Expect bold flavors — yakitori skewers, bao, crispy bites — paired with craft cocktails or sake. The energy is electric, and with all seating at the bar, solo diners fit right in.

Voraz, Roma Sur

Still fresh on the scene, Voraz is generating well-earned hype. Its sleek concrete bar setup is tucked slightly away from the main dining area while still within it (facing a nice mirrored wall for undercover people-watching). The menu changes seasonally, but the food is always fresh and innovative and the cocktails are uniquely inventive. This is a place to come alone, indulge and leave inspired.

Baldío, Juárez

Baldío, recently awarded a Michelin Green Star for its environmental practices, works closely with local farmers, revives ancestral chinampa agriculture and minimizes waste through fermentation and whole-ingredient cooking. The space is warm and natural, with wood accents and an open kitchen. For solo diners, Baldío is particularly welcoming: Grab a seat at the high-top window bar overlooking the kitchen and watch the fire-roasted vegetables, pipián sauces, and creative ferments come to life. It’s cozy yet elevated, and the kind of place where each dish provides food for thought.

So, there you have it — just a few of the many places to take yourself out to in Mexico City. The beauty of solo dining in the nation’s capital is discovering that some of the city’s best culinary experiences happen when you’re fully present with just yourself.

Where are your favorite solo snacking spots in the city? Share them in the comments below.

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at medium.com/@monicabelot.