5 events you won’t want to miss during Art Week in Mexico City

Mexico City is hosting its 20th Annual Zona Maco Art Week and there is a lot going on. From Feb. 7 to 11 CDMX will host Latin America’s biggest art fair showcasing contemporary artists, designers, and photographers from all over the world. But, what else is there to do in Mexico City during Zona Maco?

Outside the walls of the Citibanamex Convention Center, where the show is held, are numerous galleries exhibiting works from the likes of Gabriel Orozco at Kurimanzutto and Adrián S. Bará at Fundación Casa Wabi. The sheer size of the show means you could spend days staring at the eclectic array of works saturating the city.

If you find you need a break for some deep artistic contemplation or you’re simply poking around for a few artsy things to do, here are five interesting experiences that you won’t want to miss.

Tours en Bici

If you want to deep dive into Mexico City’s art scene but also want to see some sights, register for a special Art Week bike tour with Tours en Bici. The popular travel operator is run by a group of CDMX-loving architects who have been taking tourists all over town since 2021. Themes include tacos, mansions, markets, and, during Art Week, local galleries.

There are two guided Gallery Tour routes to choose from: Roma and San Miguel Chapultepec or San Rafael and Santa Maria la Ribera. A bike, safety equipment, water and tacos, and entrance to eight of each area’s trendiest galleries are included.

Sign up through Instagram or contact them through their website.

Cost: 550 pesos per person

Date and time: Feb. 7 — 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Location: Contact Tours en Bici for meeting points.

Cardenxe Sotol takeover at Lounge Fernando

Creating the perfect cocktail is an art form, and there’s no better place to witness the craft than in Hotel San Fernando’s intimate lounge. To kick off Art Week, Cardenxe Sotol is hosting a vinyl listening session by Esquivel and whipping up exquisite drinks starring Sotol as the main character.

Haven’t yet tasted the traditional spirit from northern Mexico? This is the time to do it, as its recent resurgence in the bar scene means you will likely be seeing it around more often.

Cost: Free to enter, drinks for purchase

Date and time: Feb. 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Location: Iztaccihuatl 54, Hipodromo Condesa

Bazar Artesanas Urbanas

Mexico City artist Claudia Niermann and Artesanas Urbanas are collaborating to present the first-ever Bazar Lagrange 123 on Sunday, February 11. The exposition will showcase the original work of 25 local artists, all women, whose talents include textiles, photography, ceramics, and jewelry. It’s a great way to support the community and get your Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) gifts in order.

Cost: Free to enter

Date and time: Feb. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: José Luís Lagrange 123, Polanco

Pug Seal Art and Cocktail Party

There are three Pug Seal boutique hotels in Mexico, two in Polanco and one in Oaxaca City, and each of them is an art gallery in itself. Everything about the intentional design and approach to hospitality screams chic. It’s no wonder the group throws one of the coolest Zona Maco parties in CDMX.

On February 8, Pug Seal Anatole France will host its annual bash for VIP Zona Maco ticket holders with an art performance starting at 9:00 p.m., live music, and lots of drinks.

Cost: Contact Pug Seal to RSVP

Date and time: Feb. 8 from 9:00 p.m.

Location: Anatole France 307, Polanco

Eduardo Castillo presents The Overview Effect

Part DJ, part Creative Director of the Habitas hotel chain, Eduardo Castillo is known for his atmospheric music sets that interweave jazz, funk, electronic, and global sounds. His shows are a transcendental experience meant to connect listeners to each other and the world.

Castillo is closing Zona Maco 2024 at the historic Antiguo Hotel Reforma with his show The Overview Effect, inspired by a particular phenomenon known to astronauts as “a transformative realization of Earth’s fragility and the interconnectedness of its inhabitants”. Dance the night away without turning into a pumpkin, as the event is set to wrap up by midnight.

Tickets are available on Eduardo Castillo’s website.

Cost: 1,900 per person plus taxes

Date and time: Feb. 11 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: París 32, Tabacalera

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog, or follow her on Instagram.