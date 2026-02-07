Are you ready for Super Bowl LX? Here’s what we’ve talked about at MND

The big day is almost here: Super Bowl LX. Are you excited?

Well, before you settle in for the clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks — and all the associated hoopla — catch up with our recent Super Bowl-related coverage that puts a distinctly Mexican twist on the big game!

In a departure from traditional high-stakes Super Bowl advertising, the Mexican industry organization Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has again traded its iconic 30-second Super Bowl LX television spot for an interactive digital experience for fans.

This year, rather than spending US $8 million on a fleeting TV commercial, the organization is doubling down on the “second-screen” habits of modern fans with the launch of the “Prediction Pit” — an online platform for Super Bowl LX that offers interactive digital activities and features a hyper-realistic AI avatar of Rob Riggle calling itself the “Guac Guru,” which offers live football predictions using real-time data from SportsDataIO.

Need to know more about the Super Bowl’s halftime headliner, Bad Bunny? Check out coverage of his wildly popular show in December.

Despite criticism by members of the Trump Administration over his selection for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has stood by Bad Bunny, says ESPN, because he’s part of their master plan to win over more Spanish-speaking fans in Latin America.

How popular is the Puerto Rican superstar among Mexicans? Our article talks about how his show at the GNP Seguros Stadium was one of Mexico City’s most-sought-after tickets in recent memory. It actually boosted CDMX’s local economy.

Bad Bunny is, in fact, so popular in Mexico that we couldn’t resist taking a humorous jab at how much Mexicans love him.

For a satirical take on Bad Bunny’s popularity in Mexico, check out our El Jalapeño piece, with its tongue firmly in cheek, reporting on the Puerto Rican superstar becoming a nighttime taco vendor on Mexico City’s streets in order to make ends meet.

Mexican avocados are, of course, super important to the Super Bowl every year. If you’ve ever wondered just how many Mexico imports to the U.S. each year — spoiler alert: it’s almost certainly going to be another record-breaker this year — check out American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico CEO Pedro Casas Alatriste’s opinion piece on how Mexico could make America great again through the Mexico-U.S. agricultural relationship.

By the way, if you’re interested in learning how to make your own guac for the big game, check out this older piece by MND writer Sandra Gancz Kahan on how to make authentic guacamole — in a traditional molcajete no less!

The NFL is making efforts to increase its Latino fanbase — read about that here — but one of the things working against the U.S. professional football league is the NFL’s relative lack of Latino players.

But of the ones who have made it into the NFL, many have been notable, especially those from Mexico: MND writer Alan Chazaro has done some digging through history and recently told our readers about the great Mexican-born and Mexican American players who each helped take their NFL teams to at least one Super Bowl — not to mention some actual Vince Lombardi trophies.

And if you’re wondering where born-and-raised Mexican football players came from in a country that’s been in unabashed love with the other fútbol for a century, in 2024, Leigh Thelmadatter talked to Mexicans from Mexico City to Tijuana about how they found their love for American football and how the NFL began more seriously scouting for players in Mexico in 2017.

