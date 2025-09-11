Canelo’s Saturday showdown with undefeated Terence Crawford won’t be on free TV in Mexico

In one of boxing’s most-anticipated matchups in recent years, Guadalajara native Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will put his four super middleweight belts on the line Saturday night in Las Vegas against undefeated American Terence “Bud” Crawford.

But even as the fight carries the weight of history, the bulk of Álvarez’s fan base is feeling stung: For the first time in 16 years, one of the superstar’s fights will not be on free television in Mexico.

Instead, the bout will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, a landmark shift that signals the sport’s embrace of streaming platforms — but also means fans in Mexico will lose access to what had become a national ritual on Independence Day weekend.

Over the past few years, Álvarez — whose record of 63 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws includes 39 knockouts — has generally fought on the weekends closest to Cinco de Mayo and Día de la Independencia.

Usually, the fights were available only on pay-per-view services, but in Mexico, they were always shown on free TV.

Until now.

In statements to the Spanish-language boxing news website Izquierdazo, as reported by the sports news outlet Medio Tiempo, the ginger-haired, freckle-faced future Hall of Famer blamed the situation on “mismanagement.”

“In my contract, I always try to secure the rights to Mexico so people can enjoy them for free,” he said. “It was poor communication [this time], but let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Then again, for boxing fans in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere, the change can be seen in a positive light.

Unlike past fights buried behind expensive pay-per-view barriers, this blockbuster arrives on Netflix without an added fee, meaning many will get their first chance to watch Álvarez, who is expected to enter the ring around 9 p.m. Mexico City time on Saturday.

The fight itself is no small occasion.

For starters, Álvarez reclaimed his status as a four-belt (“undisputed”) champion with a May 3 victory over William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Though he hasn’t won by knockout since Nov. 26, 2021, the savvy counter-puncher has famously never been knocked down in 67 pro fights and is 10-0 as a super middleweight (76.2 kilograms, or 168 pounds). Recent news reports have called him “the face of boxing for nearly two decades.”

At age 35, he will enter the bout against the 37-year-old Crawford as a moderate favorite. Crawford, who is one centimeter taller than the 172-cm Álvarez (5-foot-7) and has a 9-cm reach advantage, has a pro record of 41-0, with 31 wins by knockout.

And while Álvarez is ESPN’s No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter right now — from 2021-22, he was No. 1 for about 12 months — Crawford is an impressive No. 3 on the current list.

But he is moving up two weight classes and hasn’t fought since winning the WBA junior middleweight title in August 2024.

Beyond the matchup, the bout is being held not in an arena but at Allegiant Stadium, which is expected to reach or approach full capacity of 65,000, making it one of the largest boxing attendances in U.S. history and a record for Las Vegas boxing venues.

Álvarez showed up in Sin City this week in a familiar mix of spectacle and patriotism that comes with his September fights. Dressed in a sharp white suit, he thanked his countrymen:

“On these important dates for Mexico, thank you all and long live Mexico, cabrones,” he said, while also predicting that he’ll win by knockout.

With reports from ESPN.com, Medio Tiempo and Associated Press