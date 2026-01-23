Formula 1 Exhibition, a deep dive into F1 history, is coming to Mexico City

Long a hub of Formula 1 passion thanks to its sold-out Grand Prix every fall, Mexico City will get an early burst of speed this year when the massive Formula 1 Exhibition opens March 20 in the capital.

The interactive showcase — which has been extremely popular in previous stops from Madrid to Melbourne to Buenos Aires — will make its Latin American return in Mexico City, the ninth host city worldwide, according to Formula1.com.

The exhibition will be at Yama Punta Museo, an automobile-themed museum on the third floor of an upscale residential/retail complex in the southern Mexico City borough of Coyoacán.

“Since Formula 1 Exhibition’s debut in Madrid in 2023, the show has gone from strength to strength to attract over 1 million visitors,” said Emily Prazer, Formula 1’s chief commercial officer. “Mexico City is a vibrant cultural hub with a true passion for motorsport, so it made perfect sense for it to be the next stop on the Latin American tour.”

The city has embraced Formula 1 as one of its biggest annual spectacles.

Held each fall at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Mexico City Grand Prix has sold out every year since rejoining the calendar in 2015. Attendance is roughly 400,000 across the full race weekend, with around 150,000 on race day.

Last year’s race was won by McLaren team driver Lando Norris, ahead of Charles Leclerc in second and Max Verstappen in third.

This year’s race on Sunday, Nov. 1 — with three free practice sessions plus qualifying on Oct. 30-31 — will see local favorite Sergio Pérez compete with F1’s newest team, Cadillac.

The exhibition at the museum 10 kilometers away will feature six immersive galleries across 2,000 square meters, including Pit Wall, a cinematic look at F1’s most unforgettable moments; Design Lab, an insider’s view into race car engineering; and Drivers & Duels, chronicling the sport’s historic rivalries.

A special room will honor Mexico’s racing legacy and pay homage to Pérez, a Guadalajara native who started in Formula 1 in 2011 and drove for Red Bull Racing from 2021 to 2024.

Artifacts will include historic cars, rare photos and the remains of French-Swiss driver Romain Grosjean’s fiery 2020 Bahrain crash — when his car was engulfed in flames for half a minute after hitting a barrier at high speed, yet he escaped alive.

The exhibit debuted in Madrid, where it became Spain’s top-selling temporary exhibit of 2023; the next year in London, it won a prize for being the city’s best visitor experience of the year.

Tickets in Mexico City start at 295 pesos (about US $17), with early-access registration open before public sales launch Jan. 28. There will be no ticket sales on site. The exhibit will run daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

No closing date has been provided; past versions have run anywhere from five to nine months, with extensions due to strong ticket sales.

For more information, visit F1exhibition.com.

With reports from Formula 1.com, Infobae and Mediotiempo