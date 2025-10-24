Sunday, October 26, 2025
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

Mexico City Grand Prix kicks off at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A Formula 1 race car drives in front of a sign reading Mexico City
Red Bull test driver Ayumu Iwasa warms up Friday in Mexico City. (X/Formula 1)

Months after its contract with Formula 1 was extended through 2028, the Mexico City Grand Prix will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its 2015 return when F1 roars into the Mexican capital this weekend.

The 20-car race will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. local time at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a high-altitude, thin-air circuit that tests machines and drivers alike.

An aerial view of Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez race track
The main race will take place Sunday at Mexico City’s historic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. (Formula 1)

Defending four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing will enter the 305.6-kilometer race 40 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the standings. The gap looked unreachable earlier this season but has tightened after Verstappen’s dominant Oct. 19 win in Austin, Texas.

Sitting 2,200 meters above sea level, the Mexico City racetrack poses unique challenges — low grip for the tires, reduced air density and extreme cooling demands. The altitude is equal to 7,218 feet above sea level, or 1.37 miles.

“The car always feels low on grip and on the edge around here,” former Renault driver Jolyon Palmer said.

With its mix of fast straights and slow, technical sections — 17 turns on each of its 71 laps — it remains one of the sport’s trickiest circuits.

A diagram showing the layout of the Mexico City race track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
The Mexico City track has a formidable reputation thanks to a mix of fast, straight sections and tricky turns. (Formula 1)

Verstappen — whose five wins in Mexico City between 2017 and 2023 are the most ever in the race’s history — has 306 points as he pursues his fifth consecutive season title.

Piastri leads with 346, followed by teammate Lando Norris 14 points back, setting up a fierce three-way fight with five races left on the 2025 calendar.

McLaren has already wrapped up its second straight Constructors’ Championship with 678 points, with Mercedes  (341), Ferrari  (334) and Red Bull (331) well behind.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who won for Ferrari last year in Mexico, returns seeking redemption after a rough outing and a five-place grid penalty in Austin.

Guadalajara native Sergio “Checo” Pérez, a 13-year F1 veteran who parted ways with Red Bull Racing in December, won’t compete this weekend as he prepares for Cadillac’s 2026 Formula 1 debut. 

Instead, hometown fans will look to IndyCar star Pato O’Ward, who was scheduled to participate in Friday’s opening practice.

Carlos Sainz stands on his car in the center of the Mexico City race track
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz is hoping for a second consecutive title after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix in 2024. (Formula 1)

Pérez, whose dead-last finish in Mexico City last year might have sealed his fate with Red Bull, has been back in the capital this week, however.

On Thursday he participated with pro soccer players and other athletes in an exhibition soccer match that also involved young people living on the streets or in addiction rehabilitation. The 35-year-old scored three goals.

The racing weekend is set to follow a traditional format, with three practice sessions Friday and Saturday, qualifying on Saturday and the main event Grand Prix on Sunday.

One new twist is the Gordon Ramsay “F1 Garage.” Fans who have purchased premium hospitality packages — starting at 207,970 pesos per person (US $11,288) — will have access to the celebrity chef’s curated gourmet menu, open bar, pit lane views and VIP paddock access.

This year’s 10th-year-anniversary posters were created by Jorge Molina, a Mexican illustrator and comic artist well known for his work with Marvel and DC Comics. Using Mexican cultural motifs,  he also created Ferrari’s race poster.

The Mexico City Grand Prix made its modern return to Formula 1 in 2015, following a 23-year absence from the calendar. After 1992, the race was taken off the F1 calendar largely due to safety issues, track surface deterioration and Mexico City air pollution concerns.

F1 had raced in CDMX from 1963 to 1970, with a second stretch from 1986 to 1992.​ By 2015, the circuit had undergone major renovations.

With reports from ESPN Deportes, The Athletic, The Sporting News and Formula1.com

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Don Javier Delgado Corona

A guide to Mexico’s most iconic cocktails

Chris Sands - 0
The first cocktail recipe created in Mexico that we know about is remembered because of a tourist named Charles H. Baker, and that’s only...

Cabo San Lucas named No. 1 boating city in Latin America

MND Staff - 0
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Maya destinations also made the list of the region’s most popular boating and yacht charter destinations
Chichén Itzá ruins

Tourism to Mexico’s ancient ruins and museums surpasses pre-pandemic levels

MND Staff - 0
Between January and August, Mexico’s cultural sites attracted 6.9 million visitors and its museums 7.7 million, marking an increase of approximately 4% over the same period of 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC