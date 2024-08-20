Tuesday, August 20, 2024
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoLifestyle

‘Friendly’ match between US and Mexico men’s soccer teams announced

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico v US Guadalajara
Mexico will be hoping a return to home soil will bring them success against the United States, who they will face in Guadalajara this October. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The men’s national soccer teams of Mexico and the United States will meet on Oct. 15 at Estadio Akron in Jalisco, home of C.D. Guadalajara (“ Las Chivas”), one of three Mexican venues for the 2026 World Cup.

The highly anticipated “friendly,” an exhibition match, announced Monday, is notable for several reasons.

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
The 57,850 seater Estadio Akron will play host to El Tri’s return to Mexico. (Big Span Structures)

First, it will be just the second time in the past seven years that Mexico will host the United States on home turf. The other was a World Cup qualifier played in Mexico City in March 2022.

Moreover, the U.S. squad hasn’t played a friendly in Mexico since 2012, mainly because scheduling such games in the United States (where huge crowds of mostly Mexican fans attend) is financially beneficial to both teams.

Mexico desperately wants to end a seven-game winless streak against the United States that has stretched throughout the 2020s. During the run, Mexico has been beaten five times with two ties, and has been outscored 12-3. Historically, however, Mexico has dominated the fixture, winning 36 times to the United States’ 24.

A third factor of interest: Both teams will have new head coaches.

Javier Aguirre
Javier Aguirre has returned to lead El Tri for a third time. (Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro)

After scoring only once in three games of the Copa América tournament earlier this summer — ESPN called Mexico’s group-stage elimination “a disastrous early exit” — the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said adios to its third men’s head coach in 19 months.

First it was Gerardo “Tata” Martino in December 2022, then Diego Cocca in June 2023 and then Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano last month — replaced by Javier “Vasco” Aguirre, who returns for his third stint as Mexico’s head coach.

The United States will have a new head coach too,, expected to be former Paris San German and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. . After the U.S. also suffered a staggering first-round Copa América exit, after which head coach Gregg Berhalter was fired.

The Oct. 15 game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. in the 49,850-seat Estadio Akron in Zapopan, a municipality of 1.5 million people in metro Guadalajara. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, but only for Banorte clients; general sales for tickets are yet to be announced.

The game will be an important part of preparations fo rthe 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada starting on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Games will also be played at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

Ivar Sieniega, executive president of the FMF, said Monday there will be more “dress-rehearsal” games in Mexico leading up to the World Cup.

“Beyond the formal organizational efforts that are made within the framework of FIFA rules, we [want to] have a very intense preparation agenda for the World Cup here in Jalisco,” Chivas president Amaury Vergara said.

With reports from ESPN México, El Informador, Récord, AP and USSoccer.com

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Volunteering as an expat in Mexico

Volunteering as an expat: I’m not here to help

Louisa Rogers - 0
Many expats volunteer to support their local community, but to think that Mexicans need our help is condescending.
Happy migrant children

Supporting Mexico: Panel event explores ethical giving and immigration

MND Staff - 0
The Misión México Foundation fundraiser will focus on ethical giving and immigration, with a silent auction and expert panel discussion.
A pyramid that collapsed in Michoacán, on a cloudy day

A bad omen? Rain causes pyramid to collapse in Michoacán

MND Staff - 1
Scientists say that extended drought followed by torrential rains caused the collapse.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC