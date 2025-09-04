What’s on in Oaxaca in September

September is one of the quietest months in Oaxaca, which can make it the perfect time to visit the city and surrounding villages. Although the fiestas aren’t in full flow, it is a calmer time to come and experience the wealth of attractions, crafts and cuisine the city has to offer. There are often afternoon rains, and temperatures are cooler in the evening, so it’s a good idea to pack some layers.

Del Agave al Altruismo

Meant to raise awareness and funds for animals in need, this event is hosted by the charity Furry Tails of Oaxaca. The organisation works with local communities to improve the well-being of cats and dogs by reducing the population of street animals and by providing them with access to health services and forever homes through fundraising, education and community outreach. Included is an opportunity to meet the team managing the charity, plus a raffle, snacks and cocktails.

Date: Sept. 4, 5-10 p.m.

Location: In Situ Bodega, Reforma 306, Oaxaca, Centro, 68000

Cost: Free

Somos Oaxaca

Inauguration of “Somos Oaxaca,” a series of photographs by Terry MacCormack taken between 1972 and 1977. MacCormack is a photographer and painter from British Columbia, Canada. He has exhibited his photography in Mexico, Canada and Wales, and focuses on whatever catches his eye, from the play of light and shadow to street scenes, people, landscapes and abstractions. Much of his work is thematic, and he prefers to work on projects of 20 or more images that document his interests.

Date: Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Location: Biblioteca Henestrosa, Calle Porfirio Díaz, esq Morelos 115

Cost: Free

Anniversary of Niños Héroes

The Niños Héroes (Boy Heroes) were six military cadets killed in the Battle of Chapultepec, one of the last battles of the U.S.-Mexico War in 1847. This anniversary is celebrated as a national holiday in Mexico, honoring their sacrifice.

Date: Sept. 13

Location: Throughout the city, with ceremonies in schools and government buildings

Cost: Free

Independence Day

The most significant event happening this month is Mexico’s Independence Day, celebrated nationwide on Sept. 16. This day commemorates the moment when Miguel Hidalgo, a priest and leader, called for Mexico’s liberation from Spain in September of 1810. It was the precipitating act that ultimately led to freedom from Spanish rule in 1821. In Oaxaca, people gather in the main square to hear the traditional “Grito,” followed by festivities throughout the city.

Dates: September 15-16

Where: Zocalo

Cost: Free

Character creation and development workshop

If you enjoy literature, theater, film and illustration, and want to learn how to give your characters greater personality, this workshop is for you. Writers learn narrative theory and tools to discover who their character is based on a fictional situation. Learn the fundamentals of character creation and development while harnessing creativity.

Date: Sept. 20, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Casa Bestia, Díaz Quintas 111, Ruta Independencia

Cost: 2,000 pesos

Tito Double P. – ‘Ay Mama’ Tour

Jesús Roberto Laija García, known professionally as Tito Double P, is a Mexican rapper, singer and songwriter. The cousin of fellow musician Peso Pluma, in 2021, he began posting videos of himself singing corridos on social media. Then, in August 2024, he released his debut studio album “Incómodo,” which debuted at number 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200. He’ll be performing at the outdoor stadium overlooking Oaxaca City.

Date: Sep. 24, 7 p.m.

Location: Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca, Mexico

Cost: Tickets start at 355 pesos

Kikaw Kik installation in celebration of Mexican National Cacao Day

“Long live cacao!” This exhibition from Oaxacan artist Miguel Sánchez shares a personal reflection on the new world of cacao and chocolate, from the historical to the social. Supported by Flor Heras.

Date: Sept. 25, 7.30 p.m.

Location: MACCO, C. Macedonio Alcalá 202

Cost: Free

Jorge Medina and Josi Cuen – “Juntos”

Both artists have launched successful solo careers. Medina is a Mexican singer and songwriter known for his two-decade tenure as the lead vocalist of La Arrolladora Banda el Limón. Born in Sinaloa in 1974, Medina began his career singing with various groups before joining La Arrolladora in 1996. After leaving the band in 2017, he launched a successful solo career, releasing his own music and touring globally. Cuen is known for his brand of regional Mexican music, with its distinctive fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

Date: Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Location: Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca, Mexico

Cost: Tickets start at 920 pesos

Indigo Festival in Niltepec

Niltepec is a small town in the Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca state, about a 5-hour drive from the city. It is best known for the production of the natural blue dye, indigo, which is used in painting and textiles in Oaxacan art and artisanal crafts. This festival is an opportunity to see the process of making this dye, from the plant to final use, as well as to buy the materials and artworks.

Date: Sept. 27-28

Location: Niltepec

Cost: Free

