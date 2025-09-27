MND Tutor | Terremoto

Let us know how you did!
Terremoto
The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 27th
Mascots, medical devices and Mexican tourism: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
11 years after the Ayotzinapa mass kidnapping, protesters demand answers in Mexico City ‘mega-march’
The march’s planned route followed 4.2 kilometers from the Angel of Independence Monument to the National Palace, which was sealed off with metal fences.
Casa Roja, a new Frida Kahlo museum focused on her family life, opens in Mexico City
The new museum occupies what was once the Kahlo family home, and was occupied by their direct descendants until just two years ago.
