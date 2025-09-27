MND Tutor | Terremoto

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

The Mexico City earthquake of 1985 was the most devastating moment in the country’s modern history. The 8.0 quake and several strong aftershocks turned most of the city’s high-rise buildings to rubble, killing tens of thousands of people.

As a result of the disaster, the capital of today is a well-constructed, safe metropolis, with early-warning systems and strict architectural requirements to ensure that if another major earthquake occurs, residents will be ready. Every year on the anniversary of the event, survivors gather to share stories and remember those who were lost in the disaster.

Learn about this momentous event in the latest instalation of our educational Spanish series, and familiarize yourself not only with Mexico’s language, but its history too.