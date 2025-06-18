Jalisco considers temporary marriage contracts to reduce divorce court burden

Lawmakers in the state of Jalisco are considering a proposal to introduce temporary marriages, aiming to modernize civil law and reduce the strain of divorce on courts and couples.

The initiative, presented by Enrique Velázquez González of the Jalisco State Congress, would allow couples to enter marriage contracts lasting two to five years. At the end of the term, couples could renew the contract or let it dissolve automatically — no divorce proceedings required.

The initiative, currently being analyzed by the state’s Legislative Studies Commission, would require a simple majority of the 38-member, unicameral Jalisco Congress for approval.

“The traditional marriage model is no longer the only valid path for many people,” Velázquez said. “We seek for couples to enter into marriage with responsibility, but also with the freedom to evaluate its continuation without unnecessary legal conflicts.”

Velázquez is affiliated with Hagamos, a progressive, center-left local political party that operated only in Jalisco before its dissolution after the 2024 election due to not meeting a minimum vote threshold. In 2023, it joined a state coalition that included the national Morena party.

(One of its final candidates was Yuniur Vázquez Rosalío, whose death in a vehicle crash last August, shortly after he was elected mayor of a small Jalisco municipality, was suspected by many as foul play.)

The “temporary marriage” proposal is inspired by European models such as France’s Civil Solidarity Pacts and German cohabitation contracts. Couples would define property management, child custody and alimony from the outset.

The contract would be formalized before the Civil Registry or a notary public.

Supporters say this offers legal certainty to those who might otherwise opt for informal unions.

They also argue the measure could reduce the workload in family courts by up to 90%. Thousands of divorce cases are processed each year in Jalisco.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico recorded 163,587 divorces in 2023, with 20% percent occurring within the first five years of marriage. Jalisco’s divorce rate stands at 1.32 per 1,000 adults, among the lowest in the country.

The proposal has sparked debate among legislators, legal experts and citizens. Supporters call it a flexible, modern solution. Conservative and religious groups warn it could undermine the institution of marriage.

“The risks are not being discussed,” lawyer Pepe Luis Flota said, according to a social media post by the Grupo Fórmula radio network. “One of the things is the emotional stability of the children.”

If approved, Jalisco would become the first Mexican state to adopt such a model. There is no timeline for a vote.

With reports from El Imparcial, Infobae and Cadena 3