8 members of Mexico’s National guard killed in landmine explosion

The explosion of a landmine in Michoacán has claimed the lives of eight members of the National Guard (GN), according to federal authorities.

An armored tactical vehicle in which eight members of the GN’s Immediate Reaction Special Force (FERI) team were traveling ran over the landmine on a dirt road in the municipality of Los Reyes Tuesday night, causing it to detonate.

The initial death toll was reported to be six with two GN members injured. The injured troops were reportedly transferred to hospital by helicopter.

Military sources said on Wednesday that the number of fatalities had risen to eight, making the landmine explosion the deadliest since it first became know that criminal groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) were using improvised explosive devices in their fight against authorities and each other. At least two of the victims occupied leadership positions within the National Guard’s FERI team.

According to media reports that cited federal sources, the National Guard was commissioned to locate and dismantle a CJNG operations center and training camp in the municipality of Santa María del Oro, Jalisco. The explosion of the landmine reportedly occurred after the FERI members left that location.

Santa María del Oro borders the state of Michoacán, while the municipality of Los Reyes borders Jalisco. The location where the landmine detonated is part of an area where both the CJNG and the Cárteles Unidos (United Cartels) are vying for control, according to the El Universal newspaper.

The Cárteles Unidos is made up of various criminal groups, including the Cártel de los Reyes, based in Los Reyes, Michoacán. According to Michoacán authorities, both the CJNG and the Cártel de los Reyes have recruited former Colombian soldiers who are experts in explosives.

Led by the elusive Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the CJNG is one of six Mexican cartels that were designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the United States government earlier this year.

Sheinbaum laments death of National Guard members

Asked about the death of the GN troops in Michoacán at her Wednesday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum said “it is very regrettable that this occurs — the use of explosive devices.”

“Our solidarity, affection and support to the relatives of the National Guard [troops],” she said.

Sheinbaum asserted that progress has been made on improving the security situation in Mexico, highlighting that the national homicide count on Tuesday was 44.

“Of course we wish there were none. But remember that the average in September last year was almost 80 [homicides per day], 75,” she said.

Murders are declining and there have been “very significant arrests,” Sheinbaum said, referring to the period of almost eight months since she took office.

