Tuesday, June 10, 2025
In 3 days, authorities confiscate 44 tonnes of drugs in operations across Mexico

A historic weekend of drug busts started on Friday, when Mexican customs officials at the border with Guatemala intercepted a tractor-trailer carrying 1.193 tonnes of cocaine concealed within its cargo.
A historic weekend of drug busts started on Friday, when Mexican customs officials at the border with Guatemala intercepted a tractor-trailer carrying 1.193 tonnes of cocaine concealed within its cargo. (FGR)

A series of high-profile drug busts across Mexico in recent days has dealt a major blow to the country’s trafficking cartels.

Between June 6 and June 8, authorities reported seizing over 40 tonnes of narcotics and dismantling key infrastructure for synthetic drug production from Chiapas to Michoacán.

On Friday, Mexican customs officials at the Ciudad Hidalgo-Ciudad Tecún Umán border crossing, which links Mexico and Guatemala, intercepted a tractor-trailer carrying 1.193 tonnes of cocaine concealed within its cargo. The discovery was made during an X-ray inspection, and the driver — who reportedly claimed affiliation with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) — was arrested. Authorities estimate the shipment’s value at 274 million pesos (US $14.4 million).

That same day, federal agents in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, confiscated more than 500 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a truck during a checkpoint inspection, underscoring the strategic importance of this border city for trafficking drugs into the United States.

Baja California state police also made two significant finds on Friday. 

In Tijuana, a routine patrol along the Alamar Norte highway led officers to a suspicious truck parked on the roadside. An inspection uncovered 275 kilos of fentanyl hidden in cylinders in the truck bed, a haul with an estimated street value of 80 million pesos (US $4.2 million). Officials believe the shipment was linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. 

Meanwhile, in Playas de Rosarito, state authorities raided an auto repair shop allegedly used to modify vehicles with secret compartments for drug transport, seizing 10 vehicles during the operation.

In Michoacán, authorities dismantled major narco-laboratories in the municipalities of Arteaga, Madero and Morelia. On Friday, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch reported the confiscation of over 90 containers with chemical substances, 683 sacks of chemical precursors, and specialized equipment used for the production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine in Arteaga. 

Three-hundred kilometers northeast, near the state capital of Morelia, a joint operation led by the Mexican Navy (Semar) with support from the National Guard, Army, federal Attorney General’s Office and state police, resulted in the seizure of approximately 42.24 tonnes of methamphetamine, 44 drums each containing 200 liters of methylamine, 8,800 liters of chemical precursors and a wide array of specialized equipment used for manufacturing synthetic drugs. The illicit substances and materials, found across five properties, were valued at over 1.06 billion pesos (US $55.6 million).

These busts are part of a broader cartel crackdown that, according to Security Minister Omar García Harfuch, has led to the inactivation of nearly 1,000 clandestine labs across Mexico so far this year, inflicting “hundreds of millions of pesos” in economic losses on criminal groups.

With reports from El Sol De México, Tribuna de San Luis, Infobae and El Financiero

