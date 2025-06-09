Monday, June 9, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

After 23 days, teachers’ union ends sit-in at Mexico City’s Zócalo

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico City Zócalo free of tents
The CNTE sit-in had occupied most of Mexico City's central square and surrounding streets, making it more difficult to get around an already crowded part of the city. (María José Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

The long-running National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) protest in Mexico City’s historic center came to an end on Sunday after 23 days.

The CNTE removed its tents and signs from the Zócalo and surrounding streets over the weekend, and by Monday, the main square had returned to business as usual.

The Zócalo/Tenochtitlan metro station also reopened its access points on Sunday afternoon after being closed for almost one month.

Members of the CNTE launched protests as part of a national strike on May 15, demanding changes to working and educational conditions. Union members were specifically calling for the repeal of the 2007 ISSSTE Law, which changed the federal pension scheme from pooled to individual, and which President Sheinbaum previously pledged to reverse. 

In addition, teachers are mobilizing for a pay increase of 100%.

On May 15, President Sheinbaum proposed a 10% increase for teachers across the country, which would put the average monthly salary at approximately 19,000 pesos (US $1,000). The CNTE rejected the president’s proposal and intensified their actions to include blockades and attacks on government buildings.

On May 21, members of the CNTE blocked the press entrance to the presidential palace in an attempt to put pressure on Sheinbaum to make good on her campaign promise to repeal the 2007 ISSSTE Law.

Local businesses in Mexico City’s historic center were affected by the disruptions, as restaurants and shops around the square were forced to close. Many began to reopen on Sunday and vendors have now returned to the streets. 

Over the weekend, a Mexico City representative of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), Miguel Errasti, called on President Claudia Sheinbaum to launch an emergency economic program to support merchants in the Historic Center who were affected by the protests. 

“Business groups report that the CNTE affected more than 30,000 businesses and accumulated losses [have totaled] 25 billion pesos, something the local government tolerated,” Errasti said. 

“This is a call for the immediate launch of an emergency economic recovery plan for the Zócalo and Reforma Avenue areas.” 

Meanwhile, the CNTE said it plans to continue with local demonstrations until a suitable agreement can be reached with the government. 

With reports from El Universal, La Prensa OEM and Sin Embargo

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Only about 13% of eligible voters in Mexico participated in the recent judicial elections.

Mexico’s first-ever judicial elections draw international scrutiny over low turnout, process flaws

MND Staff - 0
After observing Mexico's electoral process from May 24 to June 1, a mission of the Organization of American States gave several recommendations for future judicial elections, the next one being in 2027.
Sheinbaum June 9, 2025

Sheinbaum urges peaceful protest and due process after 42 Mexicans detained in Los Angeles ICE raids

MND Staff - 1
The president gave an update on consular support for Mexicans detained by ICE in LA and vowed to use "all available diplomatic and legal channels" to oppose practices that criminalize migration in the United States.
President Sheinbaum with a gathering of local townspeople.

Historic infrastructure development fund for Indigenous towns begins rollout in Morelos

MND Staff - 0
Over the weekend, President Sheinbaum attended the first public allocation from a program that will allow Indigenous communities access to federal funds without state or municipal government interference.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC