The top ‘México Mágico’ moments of 2025: Crying contests, crash-landings and UFO tourism

In 2025, Mexico News Daily once again covered plenty of “hard news” and “bad news” stories.

As we have done since MND was founded more than 11 years ago, we also reported numerous stories that made us laugh, brought a smile to our faces, warmed our hearts and even left us scratching our heads in bewilderment.

Now, as we approach the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the amusing, uplifting, inspirational, heartening, gratifying, strange, surreal and “only in Mexico” stories MND published this year.

We continue today with a compilation of articles we published between October and December.

Read our compilations for the first three quarters of the year at the following links:

The MND team covered a diverse selection of out-of-the-ordinary stories in the final quarter of the year. To start, there is this story by Gabriela Solís about the National Mourners Contest, where participants compete to deliver the most authentic display of grief.

In yet another surreal story, we reported on a suspicious bulge in a man’s pants, and, no, the protrusion wasn’t a naturally occurring phenomenon. It turned out that a U.S. citizen was attempting to smuggle two parakeets from Mexico into the U.S., but was caught in the act by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Meanwhile, scientists revealed that they had documented killer whales in northern Mexican waters attacking young great white sharks and devouring their energy-rich livers. The phenomenon was previously thought to be limited to South Africa.

In another enlightening development in the natural world, it was revealed that a new species of firefly had been discovered in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Forest. A public vote to decide the insect’s scientific name was held and it was consequently settled that the newly-discovered firefly would be called Photinus mariasabinae, after legendary Indigenous healer María Sabina.

While the kind of mushrooms Sabina knew so much about (the magic ones) might lead some people to believe they have a better understanding of the universe, a massive platform hidden in a jungle in Tabasco was determined to be a giant map that actually does depict “the order of the universe,” at least as the ancient Maya saw it.

Among the other unusual, quirky and offbeat stories we covered in the final quarter of the year were those about the possible establishment of a UFO museum in Tampico; an American skydiver who made an awkward landing in downtown Mexico City; and Dua Lipa’s CDMX taquería.

We also wrote about a shipment of meth-laden lettuce, Fodor’s inclusion of Mexico City on its 2026 “No List,” a selection of international award-winning Mexican cheeses and former-street sweeper Macario Martínez’s Tiny Desk concert.

We hope you enjoyed reading our quirkier stories this year, and perhaps found a few here that you missed. We’re already looking forward to another year of weird, wonderful and distinctively Mexican stories in 2026!