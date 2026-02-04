Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Backing Bachelet, Sheinbaum says it’s ‘time for a woman’ to lead the UN: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Sheinbaum said that Bachelet has a "pacifist vision" for the world and is concerned about the well-being of the planet's poorest people. (Gabriel Monroy/Presidencia)

Early in President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Tuesday morning press conference, Finance Minister Edgar Amador presented a four-year, 5.6-trillion-peso (US $323.4 billion) public-private investment plan. (Read Mexico News Daily’s story on the plan here.)

In the second half of her mañanera, Sheinbaum responded to questions on a range of issues, including Mexico’s support for former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet’s candidacy to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations and her government’s decision to send a shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba.

Mexico backing Bachelet as next UN secretary-general 

Asked about Mexico’s support for Bachelet’s candidacy, Sheinbaum first noted that the former president of Chile is a woman.

“It’s time for a woman [to lead the UN],” she said.

Since its establishment in 1945, the United Nations has never been led by a woman. A new secretary-general will be selected later this year and replace António Guterres at the helm of the UN on Jan. 1, 2027.

To date, two candidates have been nominated: Bachelet and Rafael Grossi, an Argentine who has been director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency since 2019.

Sheinbaum noted that Bachelet twice served as president of Chile, and that she is a well-regarded woman who “knows” the United Nations.

Indeed, the Santiago native served as United Nations high commissioner for human rights between 2018 and 2022, and executive director of UN Women between 2010 and 2013.

Sheinbaum said that Bachelet has a “pacifist vision” for the world and is concerned about the well-being of the planet’s poorest people.

“[That’s] very important. So, that’s why we decided to support her candidacy,” she said.

Bachelet was formally nominated as a candidate for UN secretary-general by Mexico, Brazil and Chile at a ceremony in Santiago on Monday.

Michelle Bachelet, Mexico, Brazil and Chile’s nominee for UN Secretary-General, served as president of Chile from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2018. (@GabrielBoric/X)

“This candidacy reflects the shared desire of our countries to actively contribute to the strengthening of the multilateral system and to promote leadership capable of responding to current challenges,” the three countries said in a joint statement.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico’s Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena — a former UN official who had been touted as a possible candidate for the secretary-general role — will remain in her government and “help us” with “more things here.”

Sheinbaum: Consignment of humanitarian aid to Cuba won’t create additional tension between Mexico and US

Two days after she announced that her government was preparing a consignment of food and other non-oil supplies for Cuba, Sheinbaum was asked what exactly the shipment would consist of and when it would be sent.

“Our objective is to send it this week. We’re going to see whether it is possible,” the president said.

She said that Mexican authorities have to find out what people’s needs are in Cuba in order to send items that are really required.

“It will be very transparent and we will report on it appropriately,” Sheinbaum said.

A reporter subsequently asked the president whether Mexico’s provision of aid to Cuba would add to tensions between her government and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who last Thursday announced his intention to impose tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

“No,” Sheinbaum responded.

“Shouldn’t it?” the reporter probed.

“No,” replied Sheinbaum.

Among the current tensions between the Mexican and U.S. governments are those related to trade and security.

Sheinbaum responds to appointment of Morena’s new Senate leader 

A reporter asked the president her opinion on the appointment of Senator Ignacio Mier as the new leader of the Morena party in the Senate.

Senator Ignacio Mier
Ignacio Mier will lead Morena in the Senate after Adán Augusto López stepped down. (Wikimedia Commons)

“Well, it’s a decision of the Morena senators,” Sheinbaum responded.

“We’re very respectful [of their decisions],” she said.

Senator Adán Augusto López Hernández announced on Sunday that he had decided to step down as Morena’s leader in the Senate. He has faced accusations related to the alleged criminal activity of the man who served as his security minister when he was governor of Tabasco between 2019 and 2021.

However, Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that she wasn’t aware of any criminal investigations into the conduct of López Hernández, who served as federal interior minister between 2021 and 2023 before leaving that position to take part in the contest to become Morena’s candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies (peter.davies@mexiconewsdaily.com)

