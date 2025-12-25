Thursday, December 25, 2025
President Sheinbaum celebrates love, fraternity and Mexican values in Christmas message

President Sheinbaum and her husband in front of a Christmas tree
President Claudia Sheinbaum made her Christmas remarks at the National Palace, accompanied by her husband, first gentleman Jesús María Tarriba. (Gobierno de México)

As families across the country gathered for Christmas Eve, President Claudia Sheinbaum released a video message from the National Palace celebrating unity and the enduring values that bind Mexicans together during the holiday season.

“To all Mexican families, we wish you a happy Christmas Eve and a happy Christmas,” Sheinbaum began. “We know that tonight in every corner of the country, there is hope … In a city neighborhood, in a small, rural town, on the coast and in the desert, in the north, in the center and in the southeast of our beautiful Mexico, there’s love and fraternity.”

Mensaje de Navidad 2025 de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

The president described Mexicans as “a people who know how to gather around the table, who turn the simple into celebration, who embrace tightly and never forget their own.”

She also expressed gratitude to previous generations “who taught us to resist with dignity and to love with our souls,” while thanking the nation’s children “who remind us every day why it’s worth fighting.”

The president gave special recognition to those spending Christmas away from home, including Mexicans working abroad, members of the armed forces, police officers, healthcare workers, firefighters, and transportation workers. “In Mexico, we know how to accompany each other even at a distance,” she said.

Calling for national unity, Sheinbaum urged: “May this Christmas Eve embrace us as a nation, may the solidarity that defines us and the love for our land give us great strength.”

The president concluded with a reminder about priorities during the holiday season: “Let us remember that the most important thing is not the material, but values and love for others, love for family and love for our beloved Mexico.”

The next day, the President traveled to Acapulco for a short Christmas vacation. The destination is significant as the city — once Mexico’s tourism powerhouse — continues to recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Otis two years ago and more recently, Hurricane John.

The president said Tuesday that she will spend Dec. 25-27 in the Guerrero resort town before returning to the National Palace to welcome in the new year.

