Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 17th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Mexico City's Cablebús line 5 is set to become the world's longest cable car system. At which Metro station will it terminate?
Cablebús cabins carry passengers over Mexico City.

Airline Aeroméxico has called for upgrades at Mexico City's AICM airport. What do they want?
Aeromexico plane over AICM

The peso had the strongest recorded week against the dollar in 18 months. How high did it get on Thursday?
A 100 dollar bill and a 100 Mexican peso bill.

Which Latin music legend has confirmed his appearance at a Baja California Sur music festival?
León state fair theater

Mexico's homegrown Olinia EV finally has a release date. When?
Olinia models

Allan Corona and Regina Martínez are off to the Winter Olympics. What sport will they participate in?
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum leads the flag-bearing ceremony for the Mexican Olympic delegation following her daily press conference on Monday.

Mexico City's Zocalo square is full of art this week. What is on display?

TikTok star and singing street sweeper Macario Martínez is set to perform his first major concert. Where?
Mexican young man playing an acoustic guitar to a radio microphone on a media show in Mexico

Government figures show that 1 in 5 cars sold in Mexico came from a single foreign supplier. Who?
A closeup of the front of a BYD dolphin electric car.

A group of Monterrey students are up for the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize. What did they invent?
A man wearing a ghutra head covering presents the Zayed environmental award to a young Mexican woman

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Boleros

MND Plus - 0
Get on your dancing shoes and shimmy into our most recent MND Tutor episode as we look at a history of Mexican music.

MND Tutor | Trenes

MND Plus - 0
Britain's most iconic train chugs into the spotlight to teach us Spanish, culture and a smattering of international history.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 3rd

MND Plus - 0
Treasures, trains and tariffs: have you been paying attention to the news this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC