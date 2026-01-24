Saturday, January 24, 2026
The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 24th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Jalisco has become the first state in Mexico to offer what qualification?
Guadalajara

What pest is causing havoc for Mexican livestock as it spreads across Mexico?
Cows in an outdoor corral in a row. The first one is looking at the camera

President Sheinbaum announced this week a new 50-billion-peso initiative to tackle which problem?
Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

The Mexican peso dropped to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since 2024 on Wednesday. How low did it go?
Mexican peso bills and coins with a wallet

Which Mexican cabinet member is currently representing Mexico at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos?
AMLO's priority is fighting corruption rather than Davos forum.

Which group did University of Guadalajara experts recently warn is increasingly opting NOT to go to the state of Jalisco?
Guadalajara, Jalisco

What U.S. childhood-disease outbreak have authorities announced is now in every Mexican state?
Three medical personnel in white lab coats, two sitting at a table, one standing in front of them in the foreground extracting a vaccine from a vial. The people at the table are reading and writing paperwork related to vaccinations.

The Bank of Mexico will soon release a new coin to honor which pre-Hispanic icon?
Facade of the Bank of Mexico

The first ever mom-and-son duo to compete on the same Mexican Winter Olympics team will do so in 2026. In which sport?

Which of Mexico's resources is rapidly vanishing due to buyers from places like Saudi Arabia, China and Japan?

