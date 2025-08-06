Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeReal Estate
Real EstateYucatan Peninsula

Mexico is fourth-largest market for branded residences, with Riviera Maya to see major growth

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Armani Residences Masaryk
Armani Residences Masaryk in Mexico City and Nautica Residences by Nauma in Cancún are two branded developments currently under construction in Mexico. (Instagram)

Mexico is the fourth-largest market globally for branded residences and third for developments currently under construction, according to a 2025 study by Onirius Hospitality Advisors.  

These types of residences combine the exclusivity of recognized design brands — such as Armani, Nautica and Elie Saab, among others — with amenities and services equivalent to those of a five-star hotel. These properties are highly valued in the market and can fetch premiums of between 30% and 60% compared to non-branded developments.  

“The success of the branded residence model lies in achieving an optimal balance between a hotel with a globally prestigious brand, first-class residences with year-round hotel service, and a rental program that supports the investment of the parties,” Luis Ruiz, partner at Onirius Hospitality Advisors, told the news magazine Expansión.

These properties offer high-level services such as concierge, wellness experiences, specialized gastronomy and rental programs. 

Once concentrated in iconic luxury markets like Dubai and Miami, these types of residences now extend to other major cities worldwide. In Mexico, these cities include Mexico City, Los Cabos and beach destinations in Riviera Nayarit and the Mexican Caribbean.

Notably, Mexico is one of only two countries in Latin America (alongside Brazil) that are considered emerging powerhouses of branded residences. 

According to Ruiz, Mexico offers the ideal conditions for the sustained growth of this model, as it continues to see international demand, has an established tourism industry and is close to the United States. 

“The country offers unbeatable conditions for this type of development: connectivity, stable demand, and a consolidated offering of hotel brands that are now moving into the residential sector,” said Luis Ruiz, partner at Onirius.

With more than 50 projects in operation or development, Mexico is expected to exceed 50% growth in this real estate market by 2030, with the Caribbean as the main driver. The firm’s report revealed that the number of branded residences in the Riviera Maya is expected to grow a staggering 233% over the next five years. 

Mexico’s growth in branded residences is part of a global trend showing that the population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) is expected to increase by almost 30% by 2027.  

“High-net-worth buyers are no longer just looking for property. They’re investing in lifestyle, brand value and long-term growth,” Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at real estate agency Betterhomes, said. 

According to the luxury hotelier Four Seasons, “people now prioritize home offices, wellness areas and community-driven amenities. It also reinforces the importance of safety and thoughtful management.”

Leading the trend is Dubai, with a whopping 160% growth in these types of residences over the past 10 years, followed by Miami, New York and Phuket.

With reports from Real Estate Market, Obras Expansión and James Edition

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Three schoolboys drinking sugared drinks

More than one-third of Mexico’s schoolchildren are overweight or obese

MND Staff - 1
According to an ongoing government study, the states with the highest rates of overweight in children are Campeche (56%), Quintana Roo (52%) and Tabasco (51%).

What’s on in the Riviera Maya in August?

Bel Woodhouse - 0
What's on? Plenty! Celebrate Isla Mujeres' birthday, taste sacred honey in Cobá and dance under the stars at these August events across the Yucatán Peninsula that have something for everyone.
A modern rooftop patio features a curved grey sofa, potted cacti, and a panoramic view of the ocean, a city, and distant rock formations under a clear sky.

Want to buy property in Mexico? Make sure you invest close enough to a major airport

Ana Paula De la Torre - 2
Mexico is currently the world's seventh most visited country, making vacation property investment appealing right now — if you know where to buy.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC