Mexico is fourth-largest market for branded residences, with Riviera Maya to see major growth

Mexico is the fourth-largest market globally for branded residences and third for developments currently under construction, according to a 2025 study by Onirius Hospitality Advisors.

These types of residences combine the exclusivity of recognized design brands — such as Armani, Nautica and Elie Saab, among others — with amenities and services equivalent to those of a five-star hotel. These properties are highly valued in the market and can fetch premiums of between 30% and 60% compared to non-branded developments.

“The success of the branded residence model lies in achieving an optimal balance between a hotel with a globally prestigious brand, first-class residences with year-round hotel service, and a rental program that supports the investment of the parties,” Luis Ruiz, partner at Onirius Hospitality Advisors, told the news magazine Expansión.

These properties offer high-level services such as concierge, wellness experiences, specialized gastronomy and rental programs.

Once concentrated in iconic luxury markets like Dubai and Miami, these types of residences now extend to other major cities worldwide. In Mexico, these cities include Mexico City, Los Cabos and beach destinations in Riviera Nayarit and the Mexican Caribbean.

Notably, Mexico is one of only two countries in Latin America (alongside Brazil) that are considered emerging powerhouses of branded residences.

According to Ruiz, Mexico offers the ideal conditions for the sustained growth of this model, as it continues to see international demand, has an established tourism industry and is close to the United States.

“The country offers unbeatable conditions for this type of development: connectivity, stable demand, and a consolidated offering of hotel brands that are now moving into the residential sector,” said Luis Ruiz, partner at Onirius.

With more than 50 projects in operation or development, Mexico is expected to exceed 50% growth in this real estate market by 2030, with the Caribbean as the main driver. The firm’s report revealed that the number of branded residences in the Riviera Maya is expected to grow a staggering 233% over the next five years.

Mexico’s growth in branded residences is part of a global trend showing that the population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) is expected to increase by almost 30% by 2027.

“High-net-worth buyers are no longer just looking for property. They’re investing in lifestyle, brand value and long-term growth,” Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at real estate agency Betterhomes, said.

According to the luxury hotelier Four Seasons, “people now prioritize home offices, wellness areas and community-driven amenities. It also reinforces the importance of safety and thoughtful management.”

Leading the trend is Dubai, with a whopping 160% growth in these types of residences over the past 10 years, followed by Miami, New York and Phuket.

