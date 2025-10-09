Mexico to face Argentina in U-20 World Cup quarterfinal

Mexico’s under-20 national squad faces a daunting task as it seeks to claim the country’s first FIFA World Cup title in this category.

El Tri faces tournament favorite Argentina in Saturday’s quarterfinal match-up with a chance to advance to the semifinals for just the third time in Mexico’s history.

Led by coach Eduardo Arce and 16-year-old wunderkind Gilberto Mora, Mexico reached this stage by finishing second in the so-called Group of Death then decisively defeating host Chile 4-1 in Valparaíso on Tuesday.

In minute 26 of that match, Mora deftly redirected a long pass from Alexei Domínguez into the path of Tahiel Jiménez who one-timed a left-footer past the Chilean goalie to give a rampant El Tri the lead.

Although Mexico faltered early in the second half, Iker Fimbres (minute 67) and Hugo Camberos (80’, 86’) put the game out of reach before Chile tallied a late consolation goal.

Through four matches, El Tri has scored nine goals and given up five while showing resolve and resilience. Mora scored in minute 87 against Spain to earn a 2-2 draw, while defender Diego Ochoa nodded home the equalizer against Brazil in minute 86.

Argentina — the winningest nation in this biennial tournament with six titles — has won all four of its matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. The Albiceleste humbled Nigeria — the team that eliminated Argentina in the previous U-20 World Cup — with a dominating performance in a 4-0 victory on Wednesday.

Guided by coach Diego Placente, the South Americans are chasing their first U-20 trophy since 2007. The club’s leading scorer is 19-year-old Alejo Sarco, who plays in Germany’s Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

Against the Argentines, coach Arce will hope for another star turn from teen sensation Mora, who plays for Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX. Mora — who is being scouted by European clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona — leads El Tri with 3 goals.

The sports journal Record reported that Javier Aguirre, coach of Mexico’s senior side, will invite Mora, Obed Vargas, 20, and Elías Montiel, 19, to El Tri’s training camp next month.

If Mora is summoned to next month’s camp, he’ll miss out on playing in the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, thus spoiling his dream of playing in three World Cups in a year (the U-20, the U-17 and next summer’s World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada).

