Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeSports
Sports

Mexico to face Argentina in U-20 World Cup quarterfinal

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexico and Argentina sub20 teams
Through four matches, El Tri has scored nine goals against Argentina's 12. (AFA/FMF)

Mexico’s under-20 national squad faces a daunting task as it seeks to claim the country’s first FIFA World Cup title in this category. 

El Tri faces tournament favorite Argentina in Saturday’s quarterfinal match-up with a chance to advance to the semifinals for just the third time in Mexico’s history.

Led by coach Eduardo Arce and 16-year-old wunderkind Gilberto Mora, Mexico reached this stage by finishing second in the so-called Group of Death then decisively defeating host Chile 4-1 in Valparaíso on Tuesday.

In minute 26 of that match, Mora deftly redirected a long pass from Alexei Domínguez into the path of Tahiel Jiménez who one-timed a left-footer past the Chilean goalie to give a rampant El Tri the lead.

Although Mexico faltered early in the second half, Iker Fimbres (minute 67) and Hugo Camberos (80’, 86’) put the game out of reach before Chile tallied a late consolation goal.

Through four matches, El Tri has scored nine goals and given up five while showing resolve and resilience. Mora scored in minute 87 against Spain to earn a 2-2 draw, while defender Diego Ochoa nodded home the equalizer against Brazil in minute 86.

Argentina — the winningest nation in this biennial tournament with six titles — has won all four of its matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. The Albiceleste humbled Nigeria — the team that eliminated Argentina in the previous U-20 World Cup — with a dominating performance in a 4-0 victory on Wednesday.

Guided by coach Diego Placente, the South Americans are chasing their first U-20 trophy since 2007. The club’s leading scorer is 19-year-old Alejo Sarco, who plays in Germany’s Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.

Against the Argentines, coach Arce will hope for another star turn from teen sensation Mora, who plays for Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX. Mora — who is being scouted by European clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona — leads El Tri with 3 goals.

The sports journal Record reported that Javier Aguirre, coach of Mexico’s senior side, will invite Mora, Obed Vargas, 20, and Elías Montiel, 19, to El Tri’s training camp next month. 

If Mora is summoned to next month’s camp, he’ll miss out on playing in the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, thus spoiling his dream of playing in three World Cups in a year (the U-20, the U-17 and next summer’s World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada).

With reports from ESPN, Excelsior and Medio Tiempo

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Uziel Muñoz

Who was the Mexican underdog who won World Championship silver last week?

Bob Pateman - 0
In a classic sporting underdog moment, Mexican athlete Uziel Muñoz stormed to a silver medal in the World Athletic Championships. Who is the man behind the glory?
Oceanman in Cozumel

I entered the Oceanman in Cozumel with less than a month to train and here’s what happened

Bel Woodhouse - 1
What could happen if you tried an endurance swimming race without a proper training schedule? One Riviera Maya resident decided to find out.
Anthony Martial

French soccer international Anthony Martial becomes Liga MX’s latest major signing

MND Staff - 0
Martial is the third major European player to join the league this year, after teammate Ramos and Welsh international Aaron Ramsey, who joined UNAM Pumas last month.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC