Sheinbaum’s latest ‘Boxing for Peace’ program enlists 5,000 fighters as paid youth mentors

President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled a new social program called “Boxing for Peace” (Boxeando por la Paz) that will provide financial support to 5,000 professional boxers while they work to keep young people engaged in positive activities across Mexico.

The initiative, announced during the World Boxing Council’s Coffee Tuesday event, will pay participating boxers a monthly salary of 9,500 pesos (approximately US $550) in exchange for teaching boxing classes to children and young people for at least one hour per day.

“There are 5,000 professional boxers and boxeadoras who will receive a minimum salary, more than 9,500 pesos per month,” Sheinbaum said in a video message. “In addition, they will continue developing their skills to be able to compete, and they will teach classes for at least one hour a day to boys, girls and young people.”

The program aims to reach 100,000 youth across the country, providing them access to boxing instruction while offering professional fighters much-needed financial stability — a long-standing challenge in the sport where many athletes struggle to make ends meet between fights.

WBC president welcomes ‘memorable’ initiative

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaimán praised the program as a historic moment for Mexican boxing, emphasizing its dual impact on both athletes and communities.

“It’s a memorable day. Boxing for Peace was presented by our president, and with this incredible announcement to integrate boxers from all over our country, the country’s gyms, and especially children so they can take their boxing classes, it’s going to be something memorable, historic,” Sulaimán said.

The WBC chief highlighted how the initiative will strengthen the boxing community while creating opportunities for future generations.

“Having a monthly income from boxing and teaching children is wonderful. Many train all year round without knowing when they will fight, to fight two or three times a year … and many for very little money,” Sulaimán said. “This is an unprecedented program that will bring great benefits, and I am sure it will help many fighters to continue their careers.”

Sulaimán indicated that officials are awaiting further announcements to clarify implementation specifics and eligibility criteria. The selection method will be crucial, as thousands of boxers across Mexico could potentially qualify for the program.

