Dense fog bank causes delays at AICM

The fog was caused by a sharp drop in temperature overnight in the Valley of Mexico. (@LisetGlezG/X)

A dense fog bank descended on the Valley of Mexico before dawn Thursday, prompting cancellations and flight delays at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Operations returned to normal shortly after 8 a.m., according to airport authorities who posted a message on social media.

“As of 8:14 a.m., takeoff and landing operations returned to normal after fog cleared in the airport area. We are coordinating with the airlines to ensure all operations are carried out safely. Please check with your airline for the status of your flight,” the AICM said.

The forecast for an overnight drop in temperature led the Mexico City government to activate a Yellow Alert for several of the city’s boroughs. A Yellow Alert for cold temperatures advises residents to dress warmly, cover their nose and mouth, protect their pets and avoid sudden changes in temperature.

The cooling temperatures — which dipped as low as 4 degrees Celsius (39F) — produced a thick fog bank over southern and eastern Mexico City, initially causing problems for arriving flights and primarily affecting Terminal 1.

The AICM issued its advisory about the delays at 6:31 a.m.

The airlines Aeroméxico and Volaris also issued an advisory, informing their passengers that some flights would be affected. Aeroméxico shared links related to flight status and reticketing options on X. Volaris also shared a link on its social media channels for passengers to check their flight status.

Travelers wishing to inquire about their flight status can check directly with the airline, or can track it from the Official Flight Status page by filling in your flight code, city of origin and airline.

With reports from LópezDóriga.com and El Financiero

