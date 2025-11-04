Sheinbaum: Mexico close to reaching new flight route agreement with US

President Claudia Sheinbaum says Mexico can soon reach an accord with the U.S. government regarding U.S. actions taken against service from Mexico City’s two airports due to a dispute over the bilateral air transport agreement.

According to the newspaper El Economista, the Mexican government will talk with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy to present its arguments with regard to the dispute.

On Oct. 28, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) accused Mexico of engaging in anticompetitive practices by reorganizing airspace, forcing the relocation of cargo operations and making unilateral decisions regarding the reassignment of slots at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

A DOT press release claimed Mexico “has not been in compliance with the bilateral agreement since 2022 when it abruptly rescinded U.S. passenger carriers’ slots and forced U.S. all-cargo carriers to relocate” to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

Upon announcing the decision, Duffy stated unequivocally: “Until Mexico stops playing the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold it accountable.”

Sheinbaum criticized the decision last Thursday and announced plans to request high-level discussions with the U.S. Secretary of State.

“Mexico is exercising its sovereign right to manage its airports and airspace,” she said, adding that operational limits at [AICM] were introduced “because the airport is saturated and undergoing modernization.”

Sheinbaum maintains that its aviation decisions are part of a long-term infrastructure strategy rather than a measure against foreign carriers.

“There could be political interests [behind the DOT decision],” Sheinbaum said. “There could be an interest in supporting some companies over others, including American ones.”

DOT insists that by restricting slots and forcing all-cargo operations to move out of AICM, “Mexico has broken its promise, disrupted the market and left [U.S.] businesses holding the bag for millions in increased costs.”

Ahead of the call to Duffy, Sheinbaum was set to meet on Tuesday with representatives of Mexican carriers that offer cargo services at AIFA to hear their opinions about operations at the new terminal located roughly 40 kilometers north of downtown Mexico City.

It was not clear if representatives of US cargo airlines would attend the meeting.

According to El Economista, Shienbaum’s objective is to find out if the carriers are happy at AIFA and to identify any problems related to cargo operations.

“We are seeking a call with [Secretary Duffy], and a letter will be sent outlining our arguments,” Sheinbaum said Monday, adding that she thinks agreement can be reached in the next 10 days.

The situation is exacerbated by the condition of Mexico’s airport infrastructure, particularly as it prepares to host the 2026 World Cup.

AICM suffers from maintenance and operational problems requiring an investment of 8 billion pesos (US $430 million) for its renovation, while AIFA has failed to impress as an international hub.

With reports from El Economista and Travel Weekly