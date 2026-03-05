Puerto Vallarta rolls out the red carpet for first cruise ship arrival since El Mencho’s death

Just ten days after the killing of cartel boss “El Mencho” plunged Puerto Vallarta into crisis, the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship arrived at the city’s port on Wednesday carrying more than 4,300 passengers — a milestone local officials framed as a sign of the destination’s reactivation.

The death of Nemesio Rubén “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), came on Feb. 22 after a Mexican military operation in the Jalisco town of Tapalpa. The killing set off a wave of violence, with CJNG gunmen torching vehicles and blocking highways across more than a dozen states. At Puerto Vallarta International Airport, at least 137 flights were canceled as airlines including United, Air Canada, Southwest and WestJet suspended or diverted operations. According to La Jornada, in the days that followed several cruise ships also skipped the port entirely.

The Norwegian Bliss’s arrival marks the resumption of cruise traffic to the port. City Economic Manager Juan Pablo Martínez Torres said the ship’s arrival demonstrated that Puerto Vallarta “is prepared, is a safe destination, and is ready to receive thousands of vacationers.” Tourists were greeted with mariachi music and what the city described as a festive atmosphere, in keeping with what officials called the city’s traditional hospitality.

Representatives from ASIPONA Vallarta, Puerto Mágico and Vallarta Adventures were among those present at the dock, each voicing confidence in the destination’s tourism sector.

Security analysts had noted in the immediate aftermath of the February violence that while cartel activity in resort areas is not new, it tends to target revenue-generating infrastructure rather than tourists directly. For now, Puerto Vallarta appears to be making the case that it’s back in business — one cruise ship at a time.

